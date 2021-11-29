Alina clapped back at 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way critic who shaded her marriage post with Steven

Alina’s wedding post received criticism and Alina defended herself against it. Pic credit: TLC

Alina defended herself against a 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way critic who was casting shade on her wedding post showing off her marriage to Steven.

The 20-year-old married Steven despite all the red flags that existed in his personality and in their relationship and she is apparently keen to shut down critics who state their negative opinions.

This is not the first time Alina has gotten into it with 90 Day viewers who don’t like Steven and their relationship and it’s possible Alina has gotten used to getting an attitude with people who are against her and Steven.

Alina Shaimarda took aim at a 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way critic who insulted Steven Johnson and her wedding post

Alina made two posts about her wedding day once the finale episode of The Other Way aired.

One was a thank you post to Steven and the other was more about their wedding day style and her happiness.

In the caption for the post which had three pictures, two of them being Alina and Steven together, Alina wrote, “Bright and happy day!!!”

Where the tension came in was in the comments. While there were swarms of fans presenting Alina with congratulations and well wishes, there were still some negative comments about Steven and their relationship thrown in.

Alina felt the need to respond to one person in particular because they insinuated that Alina only went through with the marriage for 90 Day fame.

The critic said, “Yes disappointed she married for a celebrity status moment (sad emoji with tear drop).”

Alina sharply wrote back, “Said a random person who knows everything about me :).”

Pic credit: @alina.otherway/Instagram

It looks like Alina has a low tolerance for adverse opinions and goes out of her way to clap back at them.

What does the future hold for Alina Shaimardanova and Steven Johnston?

Now that Alina and Steven are married, they have to get Steven’s visa to move to Russia to be with Alina there while she finishes school.

They have recently been spotted in Greece and shared different Instagram stories that one web sleuth deduced was at the same place in Turkey.

Steven still has to hold Alina to following through with the baptism into Mormonism, and Steven still has to clean up his friends that are girls and what he does with his messages to appease Alina.

The judgment and criticism from Alina’s mother, who doesn’t like Steven, is also something the young couple will have to overcome.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.