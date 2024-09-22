Alexis Bellino slams Teddi Mellencamp and calls her the B-word over RHOC recap

Alexis Bellino has been on a rampage all weekend amid brutal backlash from The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers.

The returning Bravo star spoke out against her villainous portrayal on the show, blaming editing and claiming that she would spill the truth.

She also found time to clap back at Teddi Mellencamp after she recapped the latest RHOC episode with her guest co-host, Erika Jayne.

Alexis recently garnered more harsh comments after Episode 11, which featured a group get-together at Jennifer Pedranti’s home.

In one scene, Emily Simpson confronted Heather Dubrow about feeling insecure during her fashion show noting that Alexis wore the same dress in a different size.

However, Alexis found a way to make the moment about her, and she didn’t like what Teddi and Erika had to say about that.

Teddi Mellencamp calls out Alexis Bellino’s behavior on RHOC

The RHOC star caught a snippet of Erika and Teddi’s commentary about the show, and let’s just say she wasn’t happy.

In a clip posted on the Two Ts in a Pod Instagram page, Teddi exclaimed “Alexis really drove me nuts this entire episode.”

“I can see why she would wear you down,” responded Erika. “The whole audience is worn down by this woman, and I say that with love and kindness.”

Teddi found humor in Erika’s response, and the duo also cackled about the moment when Emily reminded Alexis during their altercation that she was a “friend” and not a full-time Housewife.

Meanwhile, Alexis wasn’t amused by the interaction and made that known in the comment section.

Alexis claps back at Teddi and calls her the B-word

Alexis had plenty to say after she caught wind of Erika and Teddi’s podcast and issued a lengthy response.

“Guess what the show left out… I did not make it about me,” retorted Alexis as she defended her behavior in Episode 11.

According to the RHOC star, she interjected in Emily and Heather’s tense conversation after the attorney spent 20 minutes yelling at the mom of four.

“I finally told Emily ‘Maybe you should calm down. It’s for charity. Heather has tears in her eyes. She didn’t do it intentionally,'” noted Alexis.

She then claimed Emily was the one who brought her into the conversation by mentioning that Heather made them wear the same style of dress, with Alexis being a smaller size.

“Unfortunately y’all are NOT seeing the truth and I’m the punching bag. But the truth is coming out on my IG. Asap,” said Alexis.

She also had a bone to pick with Teddi adding, “Teddi, you met me and should know my heart and knock it off. You’re being kinda a b**ch to me.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.