Alexis Bellino slammed for saying ‘look who’s in my world now’ to Vicki Gunvalson: ‘This is still her world’

A few weeks into The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18, we think it’s safe to say the series is firing from all cylinders.

The drama is fresh and exciting, and there’s continually something new for the cast members to complain about.

Thursday’s episode brought the OG of the OC back for another guest stint, and she caught the attention of Alexis Bellino.

As Vicki walked into a dinner party, Alexis said, “Look who’s in my world now,” before letting out a shriek of laughter.

The show then flashed back to the good old days of RHOC when Vicki uttered the same words to Alexis.

Vicki has never been a cast member who does not speak her mind, which makes her one of the best reality TV personalities around.

Alexis seems to be armed with rehearsed lines because this is the latest of many occasions this season that it’s felt like she’s planned out what to say in advance, and fans have been calling it out.

Vicki taken aback by Alexis

Vicki herself was stunned that Alexis would say such a thing to her. It was super awkward because everyone around the dinner table was listening.

One viewer complained about the Alexis scene because “Vicki is the OG of the OC.”

“This is still her world,” the fan said.

Alexis is so cringe for saying, “look who’s in my world now” to Vicki!!! GIRL!!!!!!!! Vicki is the OG of the OC! This is still her world. #RHOC pic.twitter.com/OUfhO6M2E0 — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) August 9, 2024

Another fan pointed out that Alexis “doesn’t even have a full-time contract. Vicki had more than double the number of seasons as a full-time cast member than Alexis, and originated the show.”

Alexis Bellino is getting called out again. Pic credit: @cstsher/X

“It’ll always be Vicki’s world,” the fan added.

Another fan wrote that Alexis’ line was “so rehearsed.”

Did Alexis rehearse her line? Pic credit: @defendjennifer/X

Vicki chimed in about the drama, pointing out that “Alexis is obnoxious.”

Vicki fires back at Alexis. Pic credit: @vgunvalson/X

Vicki pops in and out of RHOC

While Vicki was let go as a full-time cast member many years ago, she has made sporadic appearances since her departure.

She’s most recently become an ally for Shannon Beador, who has been bickering with Alexis and John Janssen in the past.

It’s been exhausting; purely because Alexis is on a mission to change the group’s perception of John. She seems to forget that the ladies have frequently seen him over the years due to his relationship with Shannon.

The rest of the season is poised to be dramatic, and we’re sure Vicki will be on hand to help Shannon because it seems like Alexis is just getting started.

