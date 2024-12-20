Alexis Bellino roasted over RHOC firing: ‘Now who’s being shown the door?’

Alexis Bellino is nothing if not brave because she just decided to open up the comment section on her social media page.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star tried that earlier in the season and it quickly went left with people telling her, “Turn the comments off; we still don’t like you.”

Now she’s choosing to do it again after announcing her exit from the show.

Not surprisingly, the blonde beauty is getting roasted by viewers, who are throwing her previous words back in her face.

During her first altercation with Shannon in the Season 18 premiere, Alexis exclaimed, “There’s the door, Shannon Beador.”

Now RHOC fans are asking, “Who’s being shown the door?”

Alexis had a tumultuous season and later lashed out at the show for her villainous portrayal.

There was no resolution between her and the other women at the reunion, leaving her nowhere else to go but out the door.

Alexis Bellino allows comments on her post after her RHOC firing

The RHOC star posted a message on Instagram after telling Carlos King she was not asked to return for Season 19.

Alexis later shared a photo with her fiance John Janssen, and noted in her caption that when one door closes, another opens.

She also revealed that her comment section is open again and urged people to be nice.

“Comments are on now. Please be respectful of my kids reading your hate. #bekind,” she wrote.

However, I’m guessing people didn’t read that far because they are not being kind in the comments.

RHOC viewers roast Alexis on social media

RHOC fans are reminding Alexis that she wasn’t kind to Shannon’s kids, despite asking them to keep her kids in mind before writing any hateful comments.

“Did you consider Shannon’s kids when you got in between a feud that had absolutely nothing to do with you?” questioned a commenter.

“Bye, Felicia!!! However, if you don’t want you kids to read negative comments, then you probably should NOT post!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂” said someone else.

One Instagram user exclaimed, “Cya—hope you learnt your lessons—doubt it though.”

Someone told Alexis, “Don’t let the Beador hit you on the way out.”

Another added, “Now who’s being shown the door?? It’s not @shannonbeador!!!”

While Alexis is gone, some of the fan favorites from last season have already received their contracts.

Katie Ginella, Shannon Beador, and Jennifer Pedranti recently teased their return.

Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson’s Instagram photo showing them playing around with two oranges might be a dead giveaway that they’re also coming back.

Are you happy to see Alexis go, or do you want her back?

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.