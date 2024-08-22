Alexis Bellino addresses claim that ‘partner in crime’ John Janssen coached her ahead of RHOC return

Alexis Bellino’s return to The Real Housewives of Orange County has been a colossal disaster.

Instead of checking back in with her former friends and carving out bonds with the newer ladies on the cast, she’s made it her mission to go after Shannon Beador.

While RHOC Season 18 has been one of the better recent seasons, the drama between Alexis and Shannon has been contrived.

Alexis is now dating Shannon’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen, and has been bringing up aspects of Shannon’s life that she’d rather wasn’t on-screen.

Their feud came to a head earlier this month when Alexis declared she had receipts that Shannon owed John $75,000 for money he allegedly loaned her for a facelift.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Shannon pointed out that John had coached Alexis at the time and was giving her pointers to bring certain things up on camera.

Fans have been able to see through Alexis ever since she showed up again because of her tenacity in clearing John’s name.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Alexis was put in the hot seat about Shannon’s accusation and gave a pretty diplomatic answer.

Alexis pointed out that she’s not someone to be coached but would be surprised if people didn’t think she heard some things about Shannon from her “partner in crime.”

Alexis didn’t seek out information on Shannon

Moreover, Alexis pointed out that she didn’t know as much about Shannon as many people believe because she didn’t seek out information on her from John or elsewhere.

Alexis was firm that she didn’t want to be friends with Shannon going into filming but believed there was a way for them to be amicable.

Of course, the two argued on the season premiere when Shannon bashed Alexis for being part of her ex-husband, Jim Bellino’s lawsuit against her several years ago.

At the time, Alexis felt that Shannon was deflecting because she was upset about the end of her relationship with John.

Alexis has seemingly incriminating footage of Shannon

Alexis has continued to get under Shannon’s skin by telling the other housewives details about Shannon.

More recently, Alexis revealed that she had video footage of the night of Shannon’s DUI and admitted that it was far worse than the others believed.

During the interview, she couldn’t reveal much about what’s on the horizon with that storyline but told viewers to stay tuned.

What we do know is that this season is off the rails in terms of drama, so we should probably expect plenty of twists and turns as we approach the second half.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.