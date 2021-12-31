Alaskan Bush People’s Matt Brown reveals what he has planned for 2022

Matt Brown from Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: @mattbrown511/Instagram

While Matt Brown has been off Alaskan Bush People for a few seasons, fans still want to keep up with the elder Brown son.

When Billy Brown died, many fans wondered how it would affect Matt since he and his father were estranged.

When Matt didn’t show up in the episode with the funeral, a lot of fans were disappointed, although his absence could be more related to his allegations against Discovery more than anything else.

More recently, Matt said he was not going to be spending Christmas with his family and would be spending it alone.

Now, Matt is letting Alaskan Bush People fans know what he has planned for the new year as 2022 is ready to start.

Alaskan Bush People’s Matt Brown keeps accountability journal

It was a tough year in 2022 for a lot of people, and while it was better than 2021, things ended up on a tough note in the country.

However, for Matt Brown, he sees nothing but bright days ahead.

Matt does his accountability videos for fans, which is part of his recovery program from his alcohol and drug addictions. By keeping these videos coming, he remains accountable to himself by checking in with fans on a regular basis.

Matt now has over 200,000 Instagram followers and posts regularly so his Alaskan Bush People fans can keep updated on his life.

On Friday, December 31, Matt posted his latest accountability video as a New Year’s Eve greeting.

Matt talks about a better 2022

He started the video by wishing everyone a happy New Year’s Eve as he sat in his recliner “taking it easy” and trying to find a movie to watch on TV.

“What a year, huh? A lot of ups, a lot of downs,” Matt said, when describing 2021. “Heck of a year. I am hoping that 2022 is going to very good for everybody.

“I think what’s going to be important for me personally is to simply realize that, though life is filled with stresses and worries and reasons for anxiety, that doesn’t mean that I have to live inside of that all the time,” he added.

“I can spend my time enjoying my life and doing the next right thing while waiting for the next thing to accomplish, the next thing to overcome.”

“Because in my opinion, that’s what life is about. It’s about the time in between the obstacles we are going to have to overcome. I feel that, for me, the best way to do that is to kind of accentuate my life with positivity and with a can do attitude.”

“So, I am really looking forward to this next year,” Matt told his fans. “I think it’s going to be really good.”

Alaskan Bush People is on hiatus. The show should return sometime in 2022.