Alaskan Bush People’s Matt Brown gives tribute to dad on anniversary of his death

Matt Brown from Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: @mattbrown511/Instagram

Matt Brown has been estranged from his Alaskan Bush People family for a few years now.

Not only has he been erased from the Discovery series, but he also seems to have been erased from the family altogether.

He wasn’t seen around the family during Billy Brown’s funeral last year and he wasn’t at his brother Bear’s wedding this year.

However, on the anniversary of his father’s death, Matt had a tribute that showed his dad was still with him on the inside.

Matt Brown pays tribute to his dad Billy

Matt Brown left Alaskan Bush People after he ended up in rehab and then was later the target of some criminal allegations.

However, Matt has completed his rehab and has begun his life of sobriety on his own, away from his family. He has a nice platform on Instagram to keep his fans updated on his progress.

It was there that Matt paid tribute to Billy a year after his dad’s death.

“When my dad would be in a really good mood over something going just right, he would always sing the rubber ducky song, from Sesame street,” Matt wrote. “‘Rubber ducky you’re the one, Rubber ducky you make bath time lots of fun’ lol :)”

“Now days I catch myself doing it sometimes haha. I hope everyone is doing well out there 👍 I’m doing well here.”

Matt Brown shares sobriety journey with fans

Matt Brown went through a lot at the end of his time on Alaskan Bush People.

If his stories are any indication, it was harder on him to be on the reality show than his siblings, for a variety of reasons.

That makes his “accountability journal” on Instagram and his videos on YouTube so important to him.

By coming on every day or so and checking in with fans, he is able to keep himself accountable for each day of his struggle to remain sober.

In his last entry of 2021, Matt went on to describe to his fans what 2022 holds for him.

“I think what’s going to be important for me personally is to simply realize that, though life is filled with stresses and worries and reasons for anxiety, that doesn’t mean that I have to live inside of that all the time,” Matt said.

“I can spend my time enjoying my life and doing the next right thing while waiting for the next thing to accomplish, the next thing to overcome.”

“I am really looking forward to this next year,” he finished. “I think it’s going to be really good.”

Alaskan Bush People is on hiatus. The show will return to Discovery sometime in 2022.