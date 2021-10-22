Alaskan Bush People’s Gabriel Brown welcomes second child with wife Raquell Rose, shares photo

Gabriel Brown and Bear Brown with their kids on Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: @raquell.rose11/Instagram

With Alaskan Bush People in the middle of its 13th season, some surprising news just arrived from one of the Brown boys.

Gabriel Brown, who mostly stays out of the spotlight of the family’s reality TV world, just welcomed his second child into the world.

While Gabriel and his wife Raquell Rose mostly stay out of the spotlight, Raquell made the announcement via her Instagram account.

Gabriel Brown of Alaskan Bush People welcomes second child

Raquell Rose took to Instagram and after mentioning that they wish to mostly keep their children out of the public eye, she still wanted to let fans know she just had a second child with Gabriel Brown.

Neither the name nor full photos were shared, but it is a second daughter and there was a portion of the child’s face in the picture.

“Hello everyone,” Raquell wrote. “I’d like to share with you a special picture and some insight into our life as of recently. This year has been especially hard for our family but with hard times; blessings come as well.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“As many of you have noticed, I take my privacy and my children’s privacy very seriously. You may not see us around as often as you do with Gabe, none the less we’re still here. We continue to ask for our privacy from the public eye,” she continued.

“Within the last month we’ve welcomed another addition to our family and Sophie is happy to be a big sister. Thank you for all your support and many blessings to the future,” she added.

She concluded, “Sophie says ‘Awww cute! Baby sister.'”

Gabriel Brown and Alaskan Bush People

Gabriel Brown is a cast member of Alaskan Bush People but he and Raquell keep their lives away from the cameras personal.

They don’t overshare on social media as many reality stars do and seem to enjoy their lives away from the public eye.

This was evident because fans didn’t even know that Raquell was pregnant until after she revealed the baby in the Instagram post. This was a month after she had the baby.

Their oldest daughter is Sophie.

Gabe is the middle child of the Brown family and he left the mountain life to start his life with Raquell. While the announcement was great news for fans, don’t expect the wave of baby pictures most celebs offer of their kids.

That isn’t how Gabe and Raquell live their lives.

Alaskan Bush People airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Discovery.