Alaskan Bush People: Raiven Brown announces social media hiatus amid separation from Bear Brown

Alaskan Bush People personality Raiven Brown is ready to re-focus her attention while eagerly awaiting the arrival of her second child with husband Bear Brown.

Although the two are excited to be bringing another child into the world, it hasn’t been smooth sailing for them.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Raiven previously announced she and Bear had separated less than a year after their wedding.

According to the soon-to-be mom of two, she needs to focus on her health and her children’s health. She didn’t delve into the details that led to the married couple’s most recent separation. However, it’s clearly a stressful situation.

For his part, Bear has chosen not to weigh in on the status of his love life, though he continues to keep his fans and followers updated on other aspects of his life online.

With just weeks left in her pregnancy, and the stress of separating from the father of her children, Raiven recently opened up and shared she’ll be taking a break from social media for the time being.

Over on her Instagram, Raiven shared a sweet post with her fans and followers that featured her holding her 2-year-old son River atop her growing baby bump while lovingly gazing at the toddler.

The adorable picture was taken during her previous maternity photoshoot.

Taking to the post’s caption, Raiven admitted she’s got a lot on her plate these days and announced she’s taking a break from social media to focus on her kids.

“One day at a time my sweet boys can’t wait to see river be a big brother. Taking care of a toddler while pregnant is not for the weak… so very worth it. 💙,” she wrote. “That being said I will be taking a social media break for the most part! So much to do so little time before this January baby arrives.”

Raiven and Bear Brown separate ahead of second son’s birth

Raiven’s break from social media comes on the heels of news that the couple has called it quits once again.

According to Raiven, to prioritize her well-being and that of her children, she could no longer stay with Bear.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Raiven assured her followers that she and Bear would continue co-parenting their children with as little “drama” as possible.

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 8/7c on Discovery.