Alana Milne wishes boyfriend Chris Conran a happy birthday, still going strong after BIP drama

Alana Milne expressed her love for Chris Conran on his birthday. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Chris Conran turned 29 and, to celebrate, his girlfriend Alana Milne shared a heartfelt post.

After their rocky journey on Bachelor in Paradise, it seems Chris and Alana are still going strong and excited to spend Conran’s last year in his twenties together.

Alana Milne feels lucky to have Chris Conran in her life

In Alana’s birthday post, she wished Chris a happy birthday and shared a video that features several clips from her and Conran’s relationship.

Some of the clips include the couple clinking glasses, going out to eat, golfing, getting dressed up, taking trips, spending time on the water, posing for photos, and sharing kisses. Alana also included various sweet and silly moments between the two.

Alana’s caption read, “you bring endless laughs, happiness and love into my life. I’m so happy to be able to celebrate with you. no matter what we’re doing I always feel lucky to have you by my side. Thank you for making me feel so incredibly loved each and every day. Cheers to 29, and many many more,” with a kissing emoji.

Alana concluded her caption by saying, “p.s they never said it would be easy, they only said it would be worth it,” with a winking emoji.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The post received love from Chris and Alana’s fellow Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 costars including, Anna Redman, McKenna Dorn, Chasen Nick, and Abigail Heringer. Chris also thanked Alana for the way she improves his life and makes cookies tastier.

Chris and Alana are one of several couples to come out of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 produced three couples who got engaged at the end of the season, but it produced even more couples who left the island and then rekindled in the real world.

Along with couples Becca and Thomas, Noah and Abigail, and BIP villains Brendan and Pieper, Chris and Alana were one of the couples who revealed they were still together after the show and ended up being a surprising success story.

Chris and Alana had a brief and bumpy stint on Bachelor in Paradise, with many accusing them of coming to the island with ill intent since they appeared to already be in a relationship before the show.

When Chris seemingly ditched Jessenia for Alana and word got around that the two may have had a prior romantic history, Chris and Alana were essentially ordered off the island by the cast.

The backlash Chris and Alana received took a toll on them but it seems they have now come out stronger and as in love as ever.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.