After Real Housewives of Atlanta exit, NeNe Leakes has plans to open a restaurant

NeNe Leakes may be done with The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Bravo for now, but that doesn’t mean she’s slowing down.

After she confirmed her exit from the reality show, she shared a sneak peek at her new restaurant. The restaurant, called The Linnethia Lounge, is located near Nene’s beloved Atlanta.

NeNe is one of the OG housewives- she joined the cast of RHOA in 2008 during its first season- and remained on the show for quite some time.

She was a main cast member until season 7 and then left right before season 8. However, she still regularly appeared on the show as a guest in season 8 and returned full-time for seasons 10 through 12.

NeNe left RHOA and is opening a new restaurant

After all that time on the show, it seems that Nene may be taking a break from RHOA. She’s busy working on a new business venture: owning her own restaurant.

She has shared several updates with fans on her Instagram page and said that the restaurant, The Linnethia, will open soon.

The Linnethia is located just outside of Atlanta in Duluth, GA, where NeNe resides.

The bio of the restaurant’s Instagram page reads, “2255 Pleasant Hill Rd. Duluth Ga. Valet, live music, small bites, Sunday party brunch, Hookah, grown & sexy nite, tv’s, 21 and up, Must show ID.”

NeNe recently shared a photo of the outside of the restaurant and said it would open soon. Many fans rushed to the comments section to congratulate NeNe and talk about how excited they were to visit the new restaurant.

NeNe also shared a video of the construction going on inside the restaurant in an Instagram Story.

The restaurant is still under construction

Nene went for a cool vibe with blue and purple lights. A fancy bar is also visible in the video.

NeNe isn’t the only RHOA cast member to open a restaurant. Kandi Burruss owns the restaurant Old Lady Gang. Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker have opened up several locations in Georgia.

So far, NeNe has not given a date that The Linnethia Lounge will officially open. A website with a menu is not up online yet either.

Hopefully, NeNe will release more information soon. Congratulations to her on this new business venture.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.