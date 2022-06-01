Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb say splitting up on Bachelor in Paradise was the best decision

Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb talk about their split on Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb had a relationship that Bachelor Nation fans thought would make it to the end last summer on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

However, viewers then watched on in shock as their relationship ended in Mexico and the duo split up, leaving individually.

But then, another plot twist… the couple decided once they left the island and got back home that they wanted to give their relationship another go.

According to Abigail and Noah, stepping away from the show and the filming was the best thing they could have done.

What did Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb have to say about leaving Paradise?

Noah spoke first on the recent podcast episode of Here for the Right Reasons, and he stated, “I think it made it more real. You step away – no cameras, no production, just you and somebody you like that were in a crazy experience in the real world.”

He went on to say, “I think it’s good. It makes it more real. You get to say, ‘OK, where am I at in real life with my own thoughts and my own time?’ And all that.”

While they discussed being on Paradise and their relationship, turned to break up, turned reconciliation, both Abigail and Noah agreed it seemed like forever ago.

Noah also added, “It’s like a distant, fond memory. And now I’m like, ‘Where are we at now? What are we doing now?’ Our focus is on our relationship, you know, the date nights – we’re using MasterChef and GrubHub for meals to switch it up. We’re trying to go try new restaurants all the time. We travel a lot. It was a good experience, but now it’s [the] real world.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Noah and Abigail have advice for the upcoming cast of BIP

Noah also revealed on the podcast that he has been in contact with some of the men and women who are on the potential casting list for the upcoming Season 8 of the show.

He told viewers that he has tried to give them advice before they head off to the island and to try to stay out of their own heads. Noah also said that they need to reflect while on the show and make sure they take a step back when needed to ask themselves the necessary questions and check in with themselves.

Abigail also voiced her own thoughts and opinions as she wanted to let future contestants for Paradise know to be open and receptive to the process and journey. She added that if you want to find love there, then you have to be vulnerable, raw, and honest with yourself as well.

To hear more about Abigail and Noah’s relationship currently, and the advice they have for the next cast of Bachelor in Paradise, listen to Us Weekly’s Here for the Right Reason podcast, here.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.