Aaron Clancy reacts to best friend James Bonsall’s elimination on Bachelor in Paradise

Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall are known to have the best bromance within The Bachelor franchise. However, they recently had to part ways.

During Monday night’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, James couldn’t secure Shanae Ankney’s rose and became one of two men sent home.

While James was sad to no longer pursue his spark with Shanae, Bachelor Nation was sad to see Aaron and James be broken up.

When Aaron and James last appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, they memorably chose to leave the island together as they piggybacked off the beach and rode back to San Diego.

On Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, however, Aaron chose to stay on the island rather than exit with James, as Aaron has become smitten with The Bachelor Season 26 star Genevieve Parisi.

While Aaron is staying on the island, he has no plans to say goodbye to his best friend, James.

Aaron Clancy ‘will never say goodbye’ to James Bonsall

Aaron Clancy took to Twitter to react to a tweet about James.

The tweet read, “This dude is doing everything possible to not have to say goodbye to Aaron,” and included a photo of James feeding a blindfolded Shanae during a shrimp-themed date.

Aaron reshared the tweet and responded in all-caps, “I WILL NEVER SAY GOODBYE.”

I WILL NEVER SAY GOODBYE https://t.co/VylfE2lQAb — Aaron Clancy (@Aaronrclancy) October 18, 2022

After the episode, Aaron also tweeted, “Never forget,” while sharing his iconic moment with James from last season of Bachelor in Paradise when they left the island together.

It appears that while Aaron and James’ BIP journeys forced them to part, their bond is still as strong as ever.

Who else went home on the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise?

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 featured its second rose ceremony on Monday night.

However, before the men could even hand out roses, there were already a few dramatic exits.

Casey Woods stirred up drama when he informed Brittany Galvin about the disparaging comments and accusations Peter Izzo made regarding her.

Brittany and a few other women on the island confronted Peter, and Casey became stressed as the tension heightened. His stress and the heat led him to collapse as paramedics came rushing to his aid.

After injuring his ankle and passing out, Casey ended his Bachelor in Paradise journey.

Peter also came under fire, and the men and women on the island demanded that he leave before the rose ceremony.

Peter bid his goodbyes and left the island, but not before screaming out promotion for his pizza business.

James was sent home during the rose ceremony when Shanae chose to be loyal to her connection with Logan Palmer.

The second and final person eliminated during the rose ceremony was The Bachelorette Season 17 star Justin Glaze.

Bachelor in Paradise added a twist at the end of the episode as new women arrived on the island, so time will tell what couples will remain and what new pairings will form as BIP continues.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.