Aaron Carter says his girlfriend cheated with a ’90 Day Fiance’ star, reveals it’s Darcey Silva’s boyfriend

Aaron Carter has hurled claims that his ex-girlfriend cheated on him with Darcey Silva’s boyfriend, Georgi Rusev. Pic credit: TLC/@aaroncarter/Instagram

In a bizarre revelation, celebrity pop star Aaron Carter has thrown out a claim that his now-ex-fiancée Melanie Martin cheated on him with 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Darcey Silva’s Bulgarian boyfriend Georgi Rusev.

Aaron’s allegation comes just a day after his second breakup with Melanie went public.

On Darcey’s 90 Day spinoff Darcey & Stacey, viewers just saw Georgi propose to her for the second time and watched Darcey’s tearful acceptance. With that said, Aaron’s claims did not come with a timeline and he did not elaborate further outside of the accusation.

Neither Darcey nor Georgi have acknowledged Aaron’s assertion.

Aaron Carter made claim that his ex-fiancée cheated on him with Darcey Silva’s boyfriend Georgi Rusev

In an interview Aaron Carter recently gave, he accused his ex-fiancée Melanie of hooking up with Darcey Silva’s boyfriend Georgi Rusev while they were still together.

In the video, posted by a 90 Day fan page, Aaron said, “I break up with her and that night she starts talking to a man from 90 Day Fiance.”

After the interviewer remarked about Melanie’s obsession with 90 Day Fiance, Aaron interjected, “And guess who his girlfriend is? Darcey Silva.”

Aaron and Melanie have had a public and volatile relationship that culminated during their first breakup, just one week after Melanie gave birth to their son, Prince. They reconciled just two months before this current breakup.

Are Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev still together?

In a spoiler released for the upcoming Darcey & Stacey Tell All, it was revealed that Georgi was a no show, but he appeared virtually and cussed at Darcey, sparking debate about their current relationship status.

Darcey and Georgi also spent Valentine’s Day apart, which was in stark contrast to how they spent the holiday back in 2021 together.

Darcey & Stacey viewers know the pair has a strained relationship, but Georgi has vehemently advocated for his commitment to Darcey. Darcey, on the other hand, has continued to be unsure of Georgi’s intentions and demeanor about communication.

The two-part Tell All promises to have some surprising twists and turns that viewers should buckle up for. Although Georgi won’t be there, the rest of the Silva family will be, and so will Darcey & Stacey’s best friends.

Darcey & Stacey is available to stream every Monday on Discovery+.