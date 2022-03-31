A 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewer got Gino Palazzolo in trouble with Jasmine Pineda

A 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fan brought a point about Gino Palazzolo’s social media to Jasmine Pineda’s attention. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers have come to know that Jasmine Pineda keeps Gino Palazzolo on a tight leash when accounting for his actions and whereabouts.

A 90 Day Fiance fan brought it to Jasmine’s attention that Gino was following too many women on Instagram.

Jasmine reshared the fan’s accusation in her Instagram stories and called Gino out.

Jasmine commended their “report” and thanked them for the “evidence.” She also cited “Girl’s code “

Jasmine’s wicked jealousy streak has reared its head many times this season and even led Gino to question whether the relationship was something he could handle.

Jasmine’s supporter wrote, “Gino is following too many girls on Instagram (angry face emoji).”

That message was taken and reshared in Jasmine’s Instagram stories as she called out Gino by his Instagram handle at the top of the story.

Jasmine also shared her message back to the fan which read, “Excellent report! I appreciate the evidence (police officer emoji). Girl’s code.”

A police car’s red and blue lights were posted at the bottom of Jasmine’s story on Instagram.

Jasmine reshared a 90 Day fan’s report about Gino’s online activities. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine Pineda has a very active social media presence

Between frequent Q&As, shared DM responses with 90 Day fans, and an abundance of pictures and videos shared, Jasmine’s Pineda has one of the most active Instagrams of any 90 Day star.

At any given time, Jasmine usually has 10-30 story posts and she also has several Instagram accounts for different purposes.

She often publically tags Gino in posts about him or in ways to call out his bad behavior.

Other 90 Day cast members that spend a lot of time sharing things on Instagram include, Chantel Everett, Darcey and Stacey Silva, Varya Malina, and Angela Deem among others.

90 Day men that love to post online are Tom Brooks and Jovi Dufren.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.