Jasmine Pineda’s jealous freak out on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days sparked hilarious memes

Jasmine Pineda had an epic meltdown during the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days after she worked herself up by bringing up Gino’s exes and not liking his responses about them.

Jasmine’s jealous rage included her storming out, crocodile tears with wailing, and a total meltdown in general.

This is not the first jealous freak out that Before the 90 Days viewers have seen from Jasmine, but it did cause an influx of hilarious memes on social media.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers reacted with memes to Jasmine Pineda’s jealous meltdown

On Instagram, a 90 Day fan page made a meme that displayed four images of Jasmine crying and carrying on during the latest episode.

In one of the photos Jasmine is saying, “That’s so painful.”

The description for the photos read, “when they get my order wrong but I don’t have the guts to tell them so I pay for it anyways.”

There was another fan page that made a meme using Jasmine’s erratic behavior. They used a still image of her grabbing Gino’s face and saying, “I want you to set on fire all the stupid things.”

The caption above the image said, “When I find a birthday card that his high school gf gave to him in 2008.”

Before the 90 Days fans on Twitter were also sounding off on Jasmine’s intense anger. One person used a gif of a girl in front of a burning building.

The description for the post remarked, “Jasmine is dangerously crazy. All of the Gino and Jasmine scenes are like the start of a horror movie.”

Jasmine is dangerously crazy. All of the Gino and Jasmine scenes are like the start of a horror movie #90DayFiance #BeforeThe90Days #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/JSepUhV6kF — ☻ yung fieri ☻ (@YungFieri) January 17, 2022

Will Jasmine Pineda’s jealousy continue?

Jasmine shows no signs of letting her incredible jealousy ease up despite the negative effects it has on her emotions and relationship with Gino.

Later this season, viewers will find out that Gino sent nude pictures of Jasmine to an ex-girlfriend, and Jasmine will become totally enraged so viewers should stay buckled up.

Gino has also proven that while he doesn’t like that Jasmine is emotionally unstable, he will go to any lengths to keep her.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays on TLC and Discovery+.