The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast members found very little resolve during this week’s episode. Instead, a lot of red flags were thrown up, and the partners in international and cross-cultural relationships had to navigate through some hard truths.

A few happy moments shined through, but most of the episode focused on the drama and turmoil that existed in the relationships.

Things got heated for some 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couples

Mike and Ximena took a walk together where Ximena clarified that she could not have a reverse tubal surgery because her tubes were cut and burned. They did not discuss alternatives and Mike told Ximena that he accepted that he could not have kids with her and said he would raise Juan and Harold like his own.

Later on, Mike took Ximena on a romantic mountain getaway, but things got awkward when Mike farted while making out with Ximena. They ended up going in the hot tub where Mike found out that Ximena had lived with a hitman who was her ex-boyfriend, and he threatened to kill her.

Jasmine dropped the news that she wanted to go on a $2500 four-day vacation in Panama and wanted Gino to pay for it. Once he agreed, Jasmine grew extremely upset after she brought up Gino’s exes and Gino didn’t bad mouth them. She stormed off sobbing and Gino expressed concern for her unhinged emotions.

Once Jasmine calmed down, Gino agreed to never say anything good about his exes. Jasmine then came at Gino with the secret she’s been keeping about being on birth control and not wanting to have kids with Gino yet.

Caleb and Alina talked about the good and bad points of having sex with each other the night before and they went to a Turkish bizarre with Alina’s best friend Elijah.

Elijah pressured Alina after Caleb walked away to tell him the truth about the seriousness of her relationship with her ex-boyfriend and the fact they lived together while Alina was talking to Caleb romantically.

Hope for the future exists with some of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couples

Kim went with Usman, Badmus, and Slam-T to Usman’s music video shoot. Kim got very angry by how unorganized and unprepared his crew was and threw a fit that irritated Badmus and Slam-T.

Usman was also mad about how things went, and after Kim brought it up during the car ride back to the hotel, Usman said that he appreciated how Kim had his back in an interview.

Memphis had a sour stomach, and Hamza encouraged her through her time in the bathroom from right outside the door. Then they sat down and Memphis told Hamza about her difficult past, and he supported her.

Back at Hamza’s mom’s house, Memphis found out that Hamza had been lying about his age, and he is 26 and not 28, as he said. The lie got Memphis furious, and she demanded to see his college degree to affirm that he was telling the truth about his job skills. Hamza’s mom thought Memphis was overreacting.

Before the 90 Days viewers were introduced to new cast member Ben, a 52-years old deeply religious father of four who has been in an online relationship with 24-year-old Mahogany, who is from Peru, for three months.

He sat down with his friends to tell them about his upcoming trip to Peru to meet Mahogany and told them that he gave her a loan of $1000. He also said that he was scammed by a man in Nigeria before who was pretending to be a love interest. He showed his friend a video of Mahogany introducing herself, but they thought it was fake.

Ben had lunch with three of his kids and his ex-wife to let them know about his relationship, and he was met with a lot of skepticism. It was revealed that he had previously been in a relationship with a woman 18 years younger, and he neglected his kids during that relationship, so they were worried he forget about his priorities again.

