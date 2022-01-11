Memphis Smith defended herself against 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days critics who have been calling her disrespectful

Memphis went on the offensive and dispelled the notion that she disrespected Hamza’s culture, mother, and religion. Pic credit: TLC

Memphis Smith decided to defend herself in a recent Instagram story video against 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days critics who have been calling her disrespectful.

Memphis has been labeled as disrespectful by Before the 90 Days viewers for hooking up with Hamza under his mother’s roof after she specifically stated that they needed to sleep in separate rooms and not engage in intimacy before marriage as part of adherence to her culture and values.

In her video, Memphis shifted the blame onto Hamza and took no responsibility for her part in the matter. She also deflected accountability by saying that she was not a Muslim so the rules within Hamza and his mother’s culture shouldn’t apply to her.

Memphis Smith contended that she has not been disrespectful on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

A 90 Day fan page captured the Instagram stories that Memphis shared where she talked about the hate she’s been getting from Before the 90 Days viewers for being disrespectful towards Hamza’s religion, culture, and mother.

Memphis tried to condemn the notion that she did anything wrong by breaking the rules and went on to base her argument on the fact that she is not a Muslim or part of that culture.

Memphis stated, “Everyone is running around saying that I disrespected Hamza’s culture and his religion. At the end of the day, I’m not a practicing Mulsim, nor have I ever stated that I was, okay? Nor have I ever been asked to convert. Nor have I ever said that I would have convert, okay?”

She finished by saying, “So at the end of the day, I would appreciate you guys stop blaming me for not abiding by the rules instead of not holding him accountable. That is his religion, this is his culture. So if he disrespects it, why shouldn’t he be held accountable for it?”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days critics were not happy with Memphis Smith’s defense

In the comments of the post that reshared Memphis’ stories, other Before the 90 Days viewers chimed in with their thoughts on Memphis’ deflection.

A different 90 Day fan page commented on the post and said, “She acts like she wasn’t pushing him for ‘sexy time’. She very easily could have told him to leave the room when he ‘snuck’ in if she wanted to respect his mother’s home, as she had previously said… They’re both shady, and to blame. Should have just went to a hotel.”

Someone else made the popular argument, “It was HIS MOTHERS HOUSE!”

