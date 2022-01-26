90 Day: The Single Life Tell All spoiler: What is Colt’s heated exchange with Debbie about?

Colt will have a heated verbal confrontation with his mother Debbie during The Single Life Tell All, but what is their fallout about? Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans can count on the Tell Alls for each season to be explosive, revealing, and be filled with off-the-handle moments, and that is exactly what 90 Day: The Single Life viewers can expect to see this upcoming Tell All.

That is especially the case when it comes to the drama that will unfold between Colt Johnson and his mother Debbie Johnson that will cause Debbie to storm off the stage and scream obscenities to Colt.

In return, Colt will flash on Big Ed and his situation with his mother in a response that seems like he is salty about having to take care of Debbie as long as he has.

But what caused the intense fallout?

90 Day fans know that Colt and his mom have shared an unusually close relationship his whole life from Colt being homeschooled to how involved Debbie has been in Colt’s love life, and the intensity of their bond may have hit a boiling point.

Now that Debbie is 70-years-old she has been wrestling with whether to give Colt and Vanessa space and move into an older community on her own. The Single Life viewers saw her become enraged when Colt talked about moving out without her.

What was said by Colt Johnson and Debbie Johnson during the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All?

During the trailer for The Single Life Tell All, viewers saw Debbie become angry at Colt and slam, “You come here, embarrass me, and treat me like s**t. I’m done, dude. Don’t b******t.”

Then she proceeded to storm off the stage and exclaim, “What a mother f****r.”

The scene then panned to Big Ed Brown who remarked, “Colt, I feel your pain, not to this extent with my own mom, but you can support her more.”

To which Colt screamed back angrily, “Support? I’m 36-years old!”

Big Ed then responded, “Okay, calm down.”

Colt replied by jabbing, “My entire life has been support!”

Colt Johnson sneered at Big Ed as he commented on the situation between him and his mom. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day: The Single Life viewers saw Colt Johnson take care of Debbie Johnson a lot this season

Not only did Colt take Debbie apartment hunting and assure her that he would never leave her in a bad place, but he also put up her insecurities about having to possibly branch out on her own.

Colt also took the initiative to drive and chaperone his mother as she went to San Diego to meet a man in person for the first time whom she met on the internet.

90 Day: The Single Life is available to stream Fridays on Discovery+.