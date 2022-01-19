90 Day: The Single Life star Stephanie Matto has a ‘gut feeling’ she’ll get married this year

Stephanie Matto thinks she’ll be tying the knot some time this year. Pic credit: Discovery+

90 Day: The Single Life star Stephanie Matto sees wedding bells in her near future.

Stephanie made her debut this season on The Single Life, continuing her search for love amid her quest to break her cycle of celibacy.

90 Day: The Single Life star Stephanie Matto has a ‘gut feeling’ about getting married this year

The soon-to-be 32-year-old recently spoke with In Touch and opened up about the “gut feeling” she has about getting hitched in the new year.

“I’m turning 32, which is so crazy to me,” Stephanie said of her upcoming birthday. “I just feel like I’m still 21 years old.”

When asked about her hopes for the future concerning her love life, marriage, and kids, Stephanie revealed that she has a hunch that those things are imminent for her.

“I am super, super open to marriage. I’m super open to having kids and I feel like it might happen soon for me,” Stephanie shared. “I feel like marriage might happen in 2022 for me.”

Stephanie added, “I just have that, like instinct… I have that gut feeling. I feel like I’m going to get married.”

When it comes to finding a partner, Stephanie admitted that it’s been a struggle, given that she’s on reality TV and shares such intimate parts of her life on her NSFW platform, Unfiltrd.

Stephanie Matto has faced challenges finding partners due to her ‘unconventional’ lifestyle

Stephanie admitted that finding a partner has been one of the “hardest things” because she’s so “unconventional.”

“And you know, my line of work is looked down upon a lot, so a lot of people, before they even get to know me, will already have assumptions about who I am as a person and they’ll think that I am this wild, crazy party girl,” Stephanie revealed. “And the truth is, I’m actually very low-key. I’m pretty introverted.”

However, Stephanie said that lately, she’s “found it easier because I’m just owning who I am. I’m just being upfront with people,” and that she just “puts it all out there.”

Stephanie admitted that she’s looking for someone who can accept her for who she is, outside of her work.

“I just need somebody who’s open to my lifestyle, who understands who I am, and who understands that there is a separation between work and who I really am as a person,” Stephanie shared.

“Yes, online, I am this sexy person who sells their farts in a jar, but you know, I’m also a real person and there’s more to me than that,” Stephanie revealed.

The 90 Day Fiance star got her start on the franchise during Season 4 of Before the 90 Days when she traveled to Australia to meet her online love interest, Erika.

Stephanie recently admitted that although she and Erika were “in a relationship to a degree,” they ultimately joined the show for business purposes rather than fun.

“Me and her went into it with also business intentions in mind and both of us profited and made out quite well,” Stephanie said of her time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life are available to stream Sundays on Discovery+.