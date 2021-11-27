90 Day: The Single Life spoiler: Jesse Meester wants to take things slow with Jeniffer Tarazona, but will he?

Jesse Meester said he didn’t want to rush into putting the moves on Jeniffer Tarazona. Pic credit: TLC

In the upcoming episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Jesse Meester makes it clear that he doesn’t want to rush into sex right away with his love interest, Jeniffer Tarazona.

90 Day Fiance fans have come to know Jesse for his tumultuous relationship with Darcey Silva.

And viewers know his love interest, Jeniffer Tarazona, from Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Jeniffer’s relationship with Tim Malcolm fizzled due to their lack of romance and physical intimacy.

Now, as the newest, possibly most surprising couple on this season of 90 Day: The Single Life, Jesse and Jeniffer try to take things slow while they spend the evening together.

Jesse Meester wants to take it slow with Jeniffer Tarazona on 90 Day: The Single Llife

In a clip from the episode (which you can watch here) Jesse attempts to take things super slow with Jeniffer and suggests they try some yoga poses to unwind.

“So I think it would be nice to get a little comfortable, you know, just take off the suit and everything,” Jesse says in his hotel room.

During a confessional, it looks as though Jeniffer might not have the patience to wait for Jesse to make a move when she admits, “If I had to do the first move, I wouldn’t be interested because it will be boring,” Jeniffer explains.

“It would be like [my ex] Tim [Malcolm], which was my worst nightmare. Man up,” Jeniffer added.

Back at the hotel room, Jeniffer and Jesse slipped into white robes after Jeniffer asked for something comfortable to wear and Jesse suggested they try some yoga to “wind down and relax.”

Jesse confessed that when it comes to getting to know Jeniffer, he’d prefer to take his time and not necessarily rush into anything physical right away.

Jesse Meester doesn’t want to be led by lust

“You don’t have to kiss right away,” Jesse revealed. “You don’t have to make love the first night.”

Jesse is over the days of lusting after a woman and admitted he wants to take things slow and get to know any possible suitor.

“I had that phase in my life,” Jesse said. “Let me get to know you for who you are and not let lust be our guide.”

To begin their yoga poses, Jesse has Jeniffer sit across from him on the bed and maneuver her legs on top of his body.

“You breathe into me and I breathe into you,” Jesse tells Jeniffer as they sit closely, face-to-face.

It didn’t take long for things to turn physical between Jesse and Jeniffer, however. After just a few seconds into their pose, Jesse went in and made the first move with a passionate kiss.

Jeniffer didn’t object and the scene cut before it got too steamy, so we’ll have to wait for the full episode to air to see how the rest of the scene plays out.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life is available to stream every Friday on Discovery+.