90 Day: The Single Life spoiler: Jeniffer Tarazona says Jesse Meester is very ‘into getting her pregnant’

Jeniffer Tarazona teased that Jesse Meester wants to get her pregnant. Pic credit: Discovery+

Are babies in the future for 90 Day: The Single Life couple Jeniffer Tarazona and Jesse Meester? In this week’s episode, Jeniffer hinted there might be.

Things look to be getting serious between Jeniffer and Jesse on this season of 90 Day: The Single Life.

In a sneak peek at this week’s episode of The Single Life, Jeniffer teased that she and Jesse might be considering starting a family together.

Jeniffer Tarazona and Jesse Meester talk about their future together

As Jesse prepared to leave Colombia after traveling there to meet Jeniffer in person, the couple shared a chat in the backseat of a taxi.

“You changed my life,” Jeniffer told Jesse as they cuddled in the backseat. “You changed all my plans.”

Jesse replied, telling Jeniffer, “I look forward to our future together.” As they continued to travel down the road, Jeniffer had a pain in her stomach and when Jesse asked her what it was, she joked, “Our future baby.”

“I love it,” Jesse responded with a smile.

During a solo confessional, a producer asked Jeniffer if she thought Jesse wanted any children.

Jeniffer Tarazona says Jesse Meester is very ‘into getting’ her pregnant

“He’s very like, into getting me pregnant,” Jeniffer admitted with a nervous giggle. “No, like, first things first. We go step by step.”

When they arrived at the airport, Jeniffer grabbed Jesse’s attention when she asked him to come back to the car.

“Come here, I have something for you,” Jeniffer told Jesse as she took off her red panties and handed them to Jesse.

“Oh, s**t!” was Jesse’s reply. “Oh my God, babe!”

Jesse held them up to his nose and sniffed them, as Jeniffer reminded him to “keep them safe.”

Jesse thanked Jeniffer, telling her, “That is so hot,” as he continued to sniff her panties.

“We’ve been spending 24/7 for the past two weeks,” Jesse told Jeniffer. “I don’t want to be without you. And if I miss you, I just pull out your panties.”

“They’ll be with you in the nights,” Jeniffer told him. “Think about me.”

Before meeting and filming their dating life on 90 Day: The Single Life, Jesse tried his hand at romance with Darcey Silva during Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Darcey recently spoke out about her ex’s relationship with his new Colombian love interest.

“I wasn’t surprised,” Darcey said of Jesse dating Jeniffer. “That’s Jesse’s style. And of course, it had to be a past cast member as well from, you know, Before the 90 Days as well. I loved him, you know, I respect Jeniffer.”

New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life are available to stream every Sunday on Discovery+.