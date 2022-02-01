90 Day: The Single Life: Is Stephanie Matto done with reality TV? Says she’s reached ‘the end of the line’

Stephanie Matto could be done with reality TV. Pic credit: STEPANKA/Youtube

Stephanie Matto might be saying goodbye to reality TV following her stint on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life. She made the admission on social media and admitted that she’s reached the end of the line.

Stephanie’s recent appearance on the Discovery+ show marks her second time on the franchise after being introduced to TLC viewers on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. She was unlucky in love the first time around, and she didn’t find a match on The Single Life either.

However, she now has a hot French beau who she raved about during her Tell All sit-down. He’s a part of the reason why Stephanie is saying goodbye to reality TV–that and the fact that she has several business ventures in the works.

Is Stephanie Matto done with reality TV?

The 90 Day: The Single Life star opened up to one of her Instagram followers who asked Stephanie if she’ll appear on any other spinoffs.

“I think this is mostly the end of the line for me,” confessed Stephanie. “I found happiness and I am focused on my new fan subscription site…”

Stephanie’s happiness is thanks to her new boyfriend, who she first met online, then flew to Paris to meet in person. The connection was so great that Stephanie even broke her long-standing celibacy. She bragged about her new beau during the Tell All and revealed he’s “sexually adventurous” and accepting of her bisexuality.

Now that the 31-year-old has now found love, she is ready to put the world of reality TV behind her.

“Part of me wants to say goodbye to the reality TV world. It’s been crazy,” she confessed.

Stephanie Matto working on several business ventures

The 90 Day: The Single Life star has another good reason for leaving the 90 Day franchise behind–the trolls, but she’ll have to deal with them anyway given her growing online presence.

Stephanie has admitted that being on TV and, more specifically, the TLC franchise has destroyed her self-esteem. She made the revelation after getting body-shamed for her outfit on the recently aired Tell All.

Getting those cruel comments might have been the final nail in the coffin for Stephanie if she was on the fence about whether to step away from reality TV.

Stephanie’s absence from reality TV won’t spell the end of her time in the spotlight.

The fart jar entrepreneur actually has a lot of business ventures that she’s currently juggling. Aside from her stint as a YouTuber, she recently created her own NSFW platform, Unfiltrd.

She’s also making money from NFTs and cryptocurrency and is now selling limited edition fart jar candles after raking in $200,000 from selling her farts in a jar.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+.