90 Day: The Last Resort viewers vote for ‘crazier’ castmate: Jasmine or Natalie?

90 Day: The Last Resort viewers are taking sides in Jasmine Pineda and Natalie Mordovtseva’s heated showdown.

This week, things spun out of control on 90 Day: The Last Resort when Jasmine confronted Natalie outside the club.

It all started when Natalie discovered that her boyfriend, Josh Weinstein, had invited their castmate, Sophie Sierra, to Las Vegas with him via DMs.

Natalie demanded that Josh take her to Sin City, but he refused because of her jealousy.

Natalie vented her anger at Sophie back inside the bar, knocking her drink out of her hand and smashing the glass on the floor before walking out.

The glass had just missed Jasmine’s feet, who was standing nearby, and she wasn’t happy about it, so she took matters into her own hands.

Jasmine confronted Natalie after she threw Sophie’s glass

Jasmine followed Natalie outside, where a shouting match ensued.

Natalie insisted that Jasmine “fix” the situation since she stirred the pot by telling her that Josh was DMing Sophie.

But Jasmine demanded an apology for shattering the glass, chasing Natalie down the sidewalk, pointing a finger in her face, and grabbing her ear, calling her “crazy.”

“You wanna meet with crazy? I’m crazy!” Jasmine said as Natalie stood, silent.

The scene was entertaining, and now 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers are taking sides after watching the dramatic showdown.

On Instagram, @90dayfianceupdate shared a clip of the scene and, in the caption, asked, “Who is crazier Nutalie or Ear grabbing Jasmine?”

90 Day: The Last Resort viewers spoke out in the comments, and there were a variety of viewpoints.

90 Day: The Last Resort viewers take sides in Jasmine and Natalie’s face-off

One Instagram user felt Jasmine was in the wrong in the situation, mainly because she “started” it.

“But fr, this was all caused by Jasmine,” they wrote.

One 90 Day: The Last Resort viewer called it the “best episode of 90DF ever!” and added that Natalie “needed to be [put] in her place,” seemingly siding with Jasmine.

90 Day: The Last Resort fans sounded off in the Team Jasmine vs. Team Natalie debate. Pic credit: @90dayfianceupdate/Instagram

“Team Jasmine!” added @bozekblack.

@im_jenifferg echoed the sentiment, writing, “Natalie thinks she’s crazy but guess what … Team jasmine.”

Others said Natalie needed to hear Jasmine’s rant, saying Jasmine “nailed it” and referring to her as “scary Latina heat.”

“I don’t like either one,” added a neutral commenter, with another noting it’s a toss-up.

“Oooooo good one. Coin flip” wrote @markus2112x.

Jasmine got the last word

During the chaotic scene, Natalie somehow held back while Jasmine cursed at her and called her names.

Things got so heated at one point that Jasmine and Natalie’s castmates, Biniyam Shibre, Florian Sukaj, and Julia Trubkina, stepped in to try and prevent their argument from escalating further.

Still, Jasmine didn’t back down, telling Natalie how “patient” and “supportive” she had been and telling the Russian native she was acting like a “f***ing brat” and a “b***h.”

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.