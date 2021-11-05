90 Day Fiance’s Yara Zaya described what her experience having COVID-19 was like

Yara relived what her experience having COVID-19 was like. Pic credit: TLC

Yara came down with COVID-19 during Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, and while she partially detailed her experience with it on the show, she went in more depth about it on social media.

Yara was diagnosed with COVID-19 while Jovi was away at work and she was left taking care of their daughter Mylah. What ended up happening was Jovi’s mom came to her rescue and brought her to their house on the bayou in Louisiana and took care of her and baby Mylah. Fortunately, Mylah did not contract the virus.

In her Instagram story post, Yara delved deeper into the way she felt, her fears, and how desperate she became when she was alone without help.

Yara Zaya described her experience having COVID-19 that was not shown on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After

On the anniversary of her COVID-19 diagnosis, Yara decided to share a selfie and more about her experience than was shown on Happily Ever After?.

Yara relived her struggles in her Instagram story post and said who she was thankful for during that time.

On top of the selfie Yara presumably took while she was sick, she added the caption, “Last year on this day, I had a COVID. God, I felt so bad I thought I was going to die.”

She went into detail, “I could not get off the couch, I had a headache, I had a very do fever, and I didn’t eat for 3 days, because I couldn’t cook anything for myself. There was a bar in the house we lived downstairs. I called the owner and asked him to go to the pharmacy and bring me medicine, he did. I am still grateful for hem.”

Yara relived her struggles when she had COVID-19. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya did not thank Jovi Dufren’s mom Gwen Dufren for her help

In Yara’s post about having COVID-19, Yara neglected to thank Jovi’s mom Gwen who was the one that ended up taking care of her and Mylah during the ordeal.

Yara was also slammed by critics at the time Happily Ever After? was happening and her diagnosis was revealed because she and Jovi regularly went out maskless with Mylah. However, Yara claims to have contracted the coronavirus after the hurricane she spent at Gwen’s house while she was back in New Orleans without Jovi.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.