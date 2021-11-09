90 Day Fiance’s Tiffany Franco poses with her mom and they look like sisters

Tiffany Franco has been slimming down and glowing up. Pic credit: TLC

Tiffany Franco has been living it up lately, as she re-enters the single life following a dramatic split from her estranged husband, Ronald Smith.

The stunning 90 Day Fiance has recently lost at least 50 pounds after getting weight loss surgery, and every picture she shares lately has fans going gaga over her new slimmer figure.

But a picture that her mom shared recently has 90 Day Fiance fans talking even more as the mother-daughter duo is seemingly glowing and could easily pass for sisters.

Tiffany’s mom Margarita shares a photo of the two of them

Tiffany’s mom recently celebrated her 47th birthday, and it’s safe to say she looks like she found the fountain of youth.

In her photo caption, Margarita wrote, “Ugh. Love this photo. I love my girl. Adore my kids. First time someone actually celebrated my birthday 🎂 it’s always been me putting it all together ❤ this was very special and it just meant a huge amount to my heart.”

As friends and family offered up their birthday wishes, in came even more compliments as the resemblance between Margarita and Tiffany is undeniable. They look a lot alike, but she doesn’t look nearly old enough to be Tiffany’s mother.

One commenter took note of how pretty Tiffany and her mom both look in the photo. They wrote, “You look so beautiful and like Tiffany twin. You go moma!”

And it seems that Tiffany’s mom is aware of just how alike they look. She wrote, “omg yes we do look alike In a weird way but I know we do.”

If Tiffany’s mom darkened her hair to match her daughter, they would be hard to tell apart.

Tiffany Franco has been getting a lot of attention lately

The comparison between Tiffany and her mom is just the latest as 90 Day Fiance fans take note of her recent glow-up.

Tiffany took a lot of criticism after the latest 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All when viewers noticed that she had put on some weight. But now that she’s moved on from Ronald and started working on herself, even getting weight loss surgery, fans of the show have taken notice.

In fact, they couldn’t stop throwing compliments her way after she shared a picture on Halloween.

Tiffany has even said that she “feels amazing” after losing 50 pounds. And while she’s still rocking those cold shoulder tops that 90 Day Fiance viewers seem to hate, there’s no denying that she is looking just as amazing as she feels.

It’s not clear if or when we’ll be seeing more of Tiffany Franco on 90 Day Fiance or any of its spinoffs, but hopefully, she’ll be back to give more updates on her life.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.