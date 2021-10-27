90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco looks incredible, ‘feeling amazing’ in her latest selfie

Tiffany Franco is looking terrific these days. Pic credit: TLC

Tiffany Franco of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way looks incredible in her latest selfie which showed off her continued weight loss after surgery.

Tiffany has been showcasing the results of her gastric bypass surgery on social media.

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco looks incredible in latest selfie

On Tuesday, October 26, Tiffany took to Instagram to share her latest selfie, showing off a color palette from her makeup collection, Addy Rose Cosmetics, which she said had her “feeling amazing.”

In her pic, the makeup artist stunned in a navy blue, off-the-shoulder dress with a cream-colored bow headband.

Tiffany showed off her rose-colored hibiscus shoulder tattoo and glowing skin, which she complemented with dark pink eyeshadow and matching lipstick.

Tiffany looked noticeably slimmer in the pic too and seems to be continuing to drop excess weight as a result of her weight loss surgery.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Some of Tiffany’s fellow cast members from the 90 Day Fiance franchise commented on the post, noting how amazing she looked.

90 Day Fiance cast members show Tiffany Franco some love

Cortney Reardanz from Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days wrote in Tiffany’s comments, “Gorgeous 😍”

Akinyi Obala from Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days commented, “Looking good ❤️❤️❤️”

In June of this year, Tiffany went under the knife and had the same gastric bypass procedure as Angela Deem, a fellow 90 Day Fiance cast member.

Tiffany spoke about her reasons for taking the surgical route to lose weight and they weren’t solely cosmetic.

Tiffany admitted that she had an unhealthy relationship with food which led to crash-dieting.

90 Day Fiance alums and fans complimented Tiffany on how great she looked. Pic credit: @tiffanyfrancosmith/Instagram

“I did have a gastric sleeve, meaning they cut off 70 percent of my stomach inside,” Tiffany told her fans during an Instagram Live video over the summer.

She continued, “I did it for my health and my happiness. Nothing to do with skinny, fat, whatever. I’m happy with however I look always, but to lose weight for the benefit of my health, it’s going to make me happy.”

Although Tiffany is reaching her goals when it comes to her appearance and her health, one area that is lacking is her love life.

The Maryland native confirmed that she and her husband Ronald are officially split up after breaking up and getting back together at least a half dozen times.

Tiffany said of their failed marriage, “I feel that it is my responsibility as his wife to help him when he’s down. Unfortunately, [he’s] been down since I met him, so, it’s been five-plus years of me supporting him with nothing in return.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.