90 Day Fiance’s Nicole Nafziger is ready to make a better life for May and she’s making moves

Nicole is looking towards a future without Azan. Pic credit: @Alwaysnicole/Instagram

Nicole Nafziger of 90 Day Fiance fame is looking to make some pretty big changes in her life. She took to Instagram to share the good news with her followers.

The Florida native shared a pretty selfie of herself with a mile-wide smile. Nicole finally decided to open up about her last couple of months with some shocking revelations.

Nicole Nafziger returns to school

The 90 Day Fiance star wrote, “Here’s a couple life updates with me🙂 I made a big decision in my life.”

The mother of one shared that she will be furthering her education writing, “I’m enrolled in college at SCF!🤓 It has been a challenge going back to school after so long. But I am determined to make a better life for me and my daughter.”

It looks like Nicole wants to get into the medical field as she shared with followers information about her future career plans. Nicole wrote, “I am currently working on pre recs to get into the Radiology program. I’m so blessed to have the supportive family that I do. They help keep me going on the days that I doubt myself.”

Nicole and Azan are officially over

Nicole is usually cryptic when it comes to any questions about Azan Tefou. Still, she was an open book in the post, acknowledging fans’ persistent questions writing, “For those who have asked, my relationship with Azan has ended. I am currently concentrating on school and making sure my focus is on what’s important. 🙂”

Azan and Nicole met back on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance and were an instant hit thanks to her everlasting denial about the Moroccan native’s intentions.

In January, Nicole stunned fans by removing her “engaged to H” and the ring emoji from her Instagram bio. It wasn’t until July that Nicole finally made her split from Azan official by putting out a statement.

Nicole was not known for making great decisions. After appearing on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, she was called out for leaving her daughter May in Flordia while she went to Morroco for three months.

90 Day Fiance fans watched as Azan often mocked her weight and told her he only loved her 55 percent.

90 Day Fiance fans rejoice in Nicole Nafziger’s news

TLC fans rejoiced at the news, with @tatoorockstar writing, “This is great news! When I went back to school it was so much easier because I was more mature and I wanted it more. I wish you so much success! You can do it! ❤️”

Pic credit: @Alwaysnicole/Instagram

Another follower, @JohnCameron337, shared some advice saying, “Focus on yourself and think positive and happy. You are very special and beautiful inside and outside remember that. 😍😍”

At least Nicole has her head back on her shoulders and is moving forward. TLC viewers are looking forward to seeing what the future holds for the former 90 Day Fiance star.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.