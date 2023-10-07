90 Day Fiance’s Mary DeNuccio shares tearful post following pregnancy announcement: ‘I hate myself’

Mary DeNuccio is facing a rough time amid her second pregnancy.

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star announced that she and her husband, Brandan DeNuccio, are expecting their second child together.

Although this should be a happy time in Mary’s life, the reality TV star is feeling down in the dumps, perhaps due to fluctuating pregnancy hormones.

Earlier this week, the Philippines native uploaded a selfie to her Instagram Story depicting herself crying while covered up in bed.

In the photo, a tear could be seen rolling down Mary’s cheek, although only part of her face was visible as the rest was covered by a blanket.

Mary stared at the camera with tears in her eyes as the song We’ll Be Okay, for today by Arash Buana played in the background.

Mary DeNuccio tearfully admits she ‘hates’ herself for being ‘jealous and insecure’

In the caption of the selfie, Mary admitted, “I hate myself.”

“I hate myself for overthinking, I don’t like how I overthink I don’t like being jealous and being insecure,” she continued. “I tried so hard to stop it but I can’t.”

“I wish I’m not me. I understand why all people hate me I hate myself too. And I’m sorry for being me. I wish I’m not me,” Mary concluded her somber admission.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers think Mary’s behavior warrants counseling

Mary’s allusion to her jealous, insecure nature likely stems from what viewers have watched play out this season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

When Mary and Brandan were introduced to viewers this season, the couple was still in a virtual relationship since Brandan was still in the U.S. awaiting his trip to the Philippines to live with Mary.

At the time, Mary and Brandan communicated via video chat 24/7 — literally 24/7, even while using the bathroom and sleeping.

Mary’s jealousy hit an all-time high when she forbade Brandan from sitting next to females on his flight to the Philippines and didn’t permit him to look at other girls during church.

When Brandan confronted Mary about her jealous demands, she blamed being abandoned by her parents in her childhood for her behavior.

Mary’s behavior quickly screamed, “Red flag!” and 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers insisted she needed therapy to overcome her fear of abandonment.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way critics also felt that Mary’s incessant crying was manipulative behavior aimed at controlling Brandan’s behavior.

Despite her issues, Mary and Brandan kissed and made up (and clearly did more than kiss) when they decided to try for a baby.

Despite emotional issues and financial hardships plaguing them, they started a family, and now the 23-year-olds are soon-to-be parents of two.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.