90 Day Fiance’s Ariela Weinberg honors memory of her grandfather whose work was featured in a movie

Ariela’s grandfather was a distinguished forensic pathologist. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Ariela Weinberg paid tribute to her late grandfather, a prominent figure in the medical field.

Both Ariela’s parents — who supported her and Biniyam upon their return to the US — work in the medical field, as her father, Dr. Frederick Weinberg, is a cardiologist and her mother, Janice, is a Registered Nurse.

Her grandfather, Dr. Sidney B. Weinberg, was a forensic pathologist. He created the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office in 1960.

Ariela took to Instagram over the weekend to pay tribute to her late grandfather, who left his mark on the field of pathology.

90 Day Fiance star Ariela Weinberg honors late grandfather

The Princeton, New Jersey native included a video of her and Biniyam Shibre’s son Avi playing in front of the Doctor Sidney B. Weinberg Center for Forensic Science, located in Hauppauge, NY. The song I’ll Be Missing You by Puff Daddy featuring Faith Evans and 112 played as Avi picked up rocks and danced in front of the sign.

In her caption, Ariela shared some fascinating information about her grandfather, who not only left his mark in the medical field, but in Hollywood as well.

“My grandfather Dr. Sidney B. Weinberg was an amazing man. He was beloved by his family and well respected as a medical professional,” Ariela began her caption. “Losing my grandfather was a defining moment in my life. At a young age I came to understand the permanence of death and the brutal unfairness of life.”

Ariela explained that she and Avi visited her grandfather’s building to honor him and went on to list some of his accomplishments:

“Today we went to honor his memory. He was the Chief Medical Examiner for Suffolk County, Long Island and the Deputy Chief Medical Examiner for NYC. The Medical Examiner’s building in Suffolk county is named for him,” she continued.

Ariela’s grandfather worked on high-profile cases in Hollywood

As it turns out, Ariela’s grandfather was called to work on famous cases, including Marilyn Monroe’s as well as Ron Settles’, whose story was made into a movie starring Jamie Foxx.

“He published many scientific articles in his career. He was called in on famous cases and sometimes for second opinions. One such case was that of actress Marilyn Monroe. He disagreed that she had taken her own life,” Ariela wrote. “Before Johnny Cochran became a household name with OJ Simpson, he represented the family of Ron Settles, a young athlete murdered by the police who subsequently attempted a cover up. My grandfather performed a second autopsy that helped get the Settle’s family the justice they deserved. A movie was later made about the case starring Jamie Foxx and Anthony Mackie.”

Ariela concluded her post’s caption by acknowledging her grandfather’s professional accomplishments and also pointed out how much he and Avi would have gotten along and their physical similarities.

“I know my grandfather would have loved Avi,” Ari wrote. “And I can’t help but see how much Avi looks like him. It’s bittersweet because even all these years later it still hurts to think I lost that connection to a part of myself. And the first memory of loss never leaves you. But the least I can do is to honor his memory. You were so loved and you will never be forgotten.”

