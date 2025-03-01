90 Day Fiance’s Amani responds to critics calling her ‘gross’ for being in a throuple

Amani Jlassi takes criticism about her relationship choice in stride.

The Tunisian native and her husband, Matt, were introduced in Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance.

The San Diego-based couple is one of the most unique in the franchise because their storyline involves more than just the two of them in a romantic relationship.

There’s a third party, Any, their Mexican girlfriend, who is part of their throuple.

Their contentious relationship has been scrutinized, but according to Amani, she doesn’t let it bother her.

During a recent chat with TMZ, Amani opened up about the negative stigma that surrounds polyamory.

Amani doesn’t care what her haters say about her relationship

“I’ve heard it all, and it’s only been like, what? Two weeks of this season?” she began.

“I’ve heard, ‘Oh, it doesn’t work. You guys are gross. You guys are this.’ I heard all the negative words, honestly.”

She continued, “I don’t give a f**k. Let’s start with that. It’s my life.”

Matt, who joined Amani for the interview, chimed in, “You know, shake them haters off.”

Amani and Matt, who share two daughters, Lila and Sarah, claimed they ignore the hateful comments they receive. They’re happy because they’re living life authentically as their true selves.

As far as she’s concerned, Amani says being in a three-way relationship has made her fall more in love with her husband.

Amani said having another woman in the mix “sparkles” her relationship with Matt.

Amani and Matt want to get divorced to bring Any to America

As we learned this season on, 90 Day Fiance, Amani and Matt are thinking of getting a legal divorce so they can bring Mexican native Any to the US on a K-1 visa.

This would mean, of course, that either Amani or Matt would have to legally marry Any.

When asked by TMZ which one of them would become Any’s spouse, Amani and Matt kept mum.

“You gotta watch!” Amani teased.

“You all will have to stick around to watch,” Matt added.

If things don’t work out with Any, Amani and Matt remained tightlipped once again, teasing that 90 Day Fiance viewers would have to wait and see whether they would stay together.

In fact, they claimed they weren’t even sure they knew how their relationship would pan out.

But, as they shared during their 90 Day Fiance debut, their attraction to Any isn’t just physical. They claim their three-way romance is the real deal, emotionally and mentally, too.

We’ve only just begun to watch their storyline unfold this season, and something tells us that adding a third person to their love life will certainly shake things up in their marriage.

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.