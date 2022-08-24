90 Day Fiance: Yve Arellano says domestic abuse charge was ‘falsified by Mohamed’

Yve Arellano denies domestic abuse claims. Pic credit: @yve_arellano/Instagram

Things are getting messier by the minute between Yve Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed. After Mohamed confessed to inappropriate messages with two women online, news came that Yve was arrested earlier this month on domestic abuse charges.

However, according to Yve’s rep, the claims are simply a farce created by Mohamed to stay in the US.

Allegedly, the Egyptian native falsified the allegations against this wife so that he could qualify for a U-visa since his breakup with Yve has now diminished his chances of getting a green card.

Viewers felt from the beginning that Mohamed was not with Yve for the right reasons and was only in it for the green card. Even her friends tried to dissuade her from marrying the 25-year-old, but she wouldn’t listen.

The biggest red flag for many happened during an argument between the two when Mohamed told Yve that he would find another sponsor if she continued to drag her feet on the wedding.

Eventually the 48-year-old tied the knot with Mohamed but now their messy split is playing out for all to see.

Did Mohamed falsify domestic abuse claims against Yve?

The 90 Day Fiance star has not spoken out about the recent allegations, but her rep spoke on her behalf.

According to court records per In Touch, Yve was charged with one count of battery against a household member and one count of assault against a household member in Albuquerque, New Mexico on August 15.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The 48-year-old also has a bond arraignment scheduled for Tuesday, September 6.

However, soon after news broke about Yve’s arrest, a representative for the TLC star, Dominique Enchinton of Dominton Talent House, issued a statement.

“The domestic abuse allegations have been falsified by Mohamed. Mohamed and the woman he has been cheating on Yve with have discussed his options from the very beginning,” Dominique told the media outlet.

The rep continued, “They specifically discussed a U-Visa and how Mohamed could qualify for this just in case Yve found out about his indiscretions.”

Yve Arellano’s rep says she was never arrested

Yve Arellano’s representative continued to speak out amid abuse allegations against the 90 Day Fiance star and told In Touch that it’s simply not true.

“The domestic abuse allegations are completely false and just a ploy to keep him in the US,” Dominique said. “Yve was not arrested on 8/15 or any other day. Yve has never been abusive toward Mohamed and just wants this chapter in her life to be done so she can move forward.”

For more on the messy marital drama between Yve Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed, check out the latest update below.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC.