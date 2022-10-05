90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren have margarita drink off — Here’s who won

Yara and Jovi raced to finish a margarita in a fun social media share. Pic credit: @jovid11/Instagram

90 Day Fiance couple Jovi Dufren and his wife Yara Zaya recently had some fun when they competed to see who could finish a margarita faster.

Fan favorites Yara and Jovi love to have fun together and did just that earlier this week while enjoying dinner al fresco.

Jovi captured the moment on social media, recording a video of himself and Yara as they were seated at their table, enjoying some food and drinks.

Yara was pictured first, seated at the table and munching on some chips before Jovi joined her, lip-syncing along to a voiceover that said, “My wife thinks she can drink a margarita faster than me.”

Jovi added in his own voice, “So, everyone, Yara thinks she can drink a margarita faster than me.”

While Yara continued to snack on her chips, Jovi turned to her and asked how confident she was in her ability. Jovi didn’t have much faith in his wife, telling his Instagram viewers that he didn’t think she’d even get through half of her drink.

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya face off in margarita-guzzling challenge

Using a straw to guzzle their drinks, Yara was clearly struggling to match Jovi’s pace, as he finished his drink in a few seconds flat, adding, “Just like I knew it would happen.”

When Jovi asked Yara to show her cup to the camera, she revealed that she barely drank anything at all, bringing both of them to laughter, and proving that Jovi’s prediction was correct. Defending herself, Yara jokingly added that Jovi drinks 10 margaritas per day compared to her one a day and gave an unassuming expression to the camera.

Jovi captioned the video, “Think again 🤣🤣. She really thought she could drink a margarita faster than me.”

Jovi and Yara’s storyline on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7

Jovi and Yara’s storyline is currently playing out on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? At the time of filming, Russia had just invaded Ukraine, Yara’s native country, causing her extreme stress as she worried about the safety of her family and friends overseas.

Although Yara received her green card after over two years of waiting, she wasn’t as excited as she could have been. Yara wanted to leave for Prague right away to help her family and friends in need, while Jovi wanted her to wait until he returned from his latest work trip.

Yara took to her Instagram Stories following the episode, telling her fans that the scene in which she received her green card, although intended to be a happy day, was the “most horrible day” of her life.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.