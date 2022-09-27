90 Day Fiance: Yara captures her daughter Mylah saying Jovi’s name

Yara filmed a funny family interaction with her daughter Mylah and husband, Jovi Dufren. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Yara Zaya captured a precious and funny family moment between her husband, Jovi Dufren, and their two-year-old daughter Mylah.

Yara filmed ahead of her as Mylah ran toward Jovi, who was pushing her stroller.

In the video, Jovi and Yara exclaimed separately to Mylah, “What did you say?”

Mylah could then be heard yelling, “Jovi!” as she ran.

Yara and Jovi, both laughing, repeated back questioningly, “Jovi?!”

Jovi then said, “My name is daddy to you.”

Yara added, “He’s your daddy, not Jovi.” Mylah then repeated, “Jovi.”

Yara followed up by pointing at Jovi and asking, “Who is this.”

Mylah said something unintelligible before she said, “Daddy.”

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren got pregnant soon after Yara came to America

Jovi and Yara first appeared on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance when Yara arrived in America from Ukraine.

The couple only had a few weeks together before Yara found out she was pregnant. Shortly after that, the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

Jovi, who is in underwater robotics and works a month on and a month off, got stuck in another country at work for months due to travel restrictions.

This meant that Yara had to spend most of her pregnancy alone in New Orleans with only the help of Jovi’s mom Gwen.

Yara gave birth at the end of the season, and the couple’s new life as parents was highlighted in Season 6 of Happily Ever After?

Jovi and Yara had previously suffered a miscarriage in their relationship before being on the show.

Jovi Dufren does not like Yara Zaya’s new friends

At the beginning of Season 7 of Happily Ever After?, Yara met up with two girls who told her that she was out of Jovi’s league.

They also encouraged Yara to get a breast augmentation.

Jovi has since referred to those two women as “mean girls” but revealed that Yara still hangs out with them.

Furthermore, Happily Ever After? viewers will have to watch an uncomfortable interaction between the “mean girls,” Yara, and Jovi, as the women give their advice on Yara’s situation and going to Ukraine.

They are going to call Jovi controlling after he stated that he didn’t want Yara going to Europe with their daughter without him while he was at work. Instead, he wanted Yara to wait a few weeks so that he could go with him.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.