90 Day Fiance: Jovi Dufren reveals if Yara Zaya is still friends with the ‘mean girls’

Jovi revealed whether Yara is still friends with Cymphony and Adele. Pic credit: @jovid11/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Jovi Dufren opened up about his wife Yara Zaya’s friendship with “mean girls” Adele and Cymphony.

Fan-favorite couple Jovi and Yara are back for Season 7 of Happily Ever After? and their storyline has already caused some controversy among 90 Day Fiance viewers.

The first episode of the season showed Yara meeting up with some female friends while Jovi stayed home with their daughter, Mylah.

During Yara’s night out, her friends Cymphony and Adele trash-talked Jovi. The ladies called out Jovi for location-tracking Yara, telling her what to do, and bashed him for telling Yara that her breasts “don’t look nice” after giving birth to their 1-year-old daughter Mylah.

Additionally, they deemed Yara “out of Jovi’s league.” Adele told cameras during a confessional, “I’m just saying, he’s not crazy attractive. But I’m just saying, like, she’s cuter than him for sure.”

Ahead of the airing of Episode 2, Jovi answered some questions from his curious Instagram followers during a Q&A in his Stories.

Jovi Dufren reveals that Yara Zaya is still friends with 90 Day Fiance ‘mean girls’ Adele and Cymphony

One of Jovi’s 354,000 followers asked, “Is Yara still friends with the mean girls? WTF!!”

Including a screenshot from the episode, including Adele and Cymphony, Jovi answered, “lol yeppp.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Pic credit: @jovid11/Instagram

Another curious fan wanted to know, “have u met adele and [cymphony?]” to which Jovi responded, “yea.”

Pic credit: @jovid11/Instagram

Did Yara’s friends inspire her breast augmentation?

It would appear that Yara’s friends may have influenced her to go under the knife recently. During their night out, Yara complained about the appearance of her breasts after breastfeeding Mylah for 17 months and noted that she wanted to get breast implants like her friends.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Yara underwent breast augmentation surgery earlier this summer. While spending some time in Los Angeles with Jovi and Mylah, Yara took the time to go under the knife.

Yara explained that nursing Mylah caused her to fall out of love with her appearance, and she was ultimately happy that she had the surgery.

“I get like a breast lift and implants because as you know guys, I breastfeed for 17 months straight,” she said during an IG Stories video. “No water, no formula, nothing… so I was really needing help. And plus I had an anatomic issue, so I love it.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.