90 Day Fiance: What does Syngin Colchester do for work?

How does Syngin Colchester support himself financially?

90 Day: The Single Life viewers watched a first in Tell All history yesterday when alumni couple Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester signed divorce papers on stage.

Before the epic notarized event, Tania and Syngin fought on stage about their relationship, and money was a point of contention.

Tania alleged that Syngin would never contribute to their joint account and that they didn’t have the means to follow their nomadic dreams.

Syngin seemed unfazed by the accusation and said that his new girlfriend lets him be free and do whatever he wants, but how does that translate into money for Syngin?

On his Instagram, Syngin shares many posts while drinking, eating, and galavanting with his girlfriend Shayna, but he has not mentioned how he gets his money.

So what does Syngin do for work in order to fund his frivolous lifestyle?

Does 90 Day Fiance star Syngin Colchester have a job?

Syngin has no obvious brand deals on his Instagram and has not posted anything promotional in that sense. He does, however, have a link to Cameo for fans to connect with him there. He does not appear to have a job in the traditional sense either.

Back in May, Syngin announced that he was moving to California and pursuing farm life, so it’s possible that his work might revolve around his farm– although there is no evidence of that.

Previously, Syngin had said that he wanted to live a life off the grid and not be reliant on society. This was backed by his and Tania’s endeavor to buy land in the woods on Season 2 of 90 Day Diaries.

Syngin was a bartender back in his native South Africa.

During the Tell All, Syngin did not elaborate on his plans for the future nor did he make any mention of his aspirations.

Syngin Colchester’s lack of drive and his drinking were major problems for Tania Maduro

During Tania and Syngin’s time within the 90 Day franchise as a couple, Tania had several arguments and meltdowns with Syngin over his excessive drinking and inability to get a job.

Tania also criticized Syngin’s drive which, in one memorable instance, resulted in a dramatic dinner for Tania while the pair were in South Africa with Syngin’s family.

There was also a woman who made sexual assault allegations against Syngin and also claimed that he had a serious drinking problem.

