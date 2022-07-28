90 Day Fiance: Syngin Colchester debuts new girlfriend

Syngin Colchester showed off his new girlfriend. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Syngin Colchester made the official announcement that he is no longer single.

Syngin used his Instagram to share professionally shot photos of him and his new girlfriend, whose Instagram handle is @shanfrancisco.

The woman in the photos is the same girl that Syngin has shown on his social media before. With that said, his reveal might not have come as that big of a surprise, although these are the first photos where they are being affectionate.

It appears as though they are full-blown in love too, given that Syngin dropped hearts in the caption of his announcement and she remarked about “loving you,” in a sentiment directed at Syngin.

Syngin is still married to his wife Tania Maduro from Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance. They announced their split in Fall 2021 and the pair appeared shortly after that on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life where their tearful goodbyes were highlighted.

From there, Syngin took off to Arizona to live his bachelor life although he recently moved to California in search of farm life.

Syngin Colchester introduced his new girlfriend to 90 Day Fiance fans

Syngin used his Instagram platform with more than 250k followers to show off that he is in a new relationship by sharing two photos of him and @shanfrancisco together.

He did not give any details on how they met, how long they’ve been together, or any other information about their connection.

Syngin did, however, make a joke in his caption.

He wrote, “Let’s see what happens! (*Not* as seen on TV). Follow her for more of us, ❤️ @shanfrancisco. Much love everyone.”

@shanfrancisco, who does not give out her real name on Instagram, also shared pictures to show off that they’ve gone public officially.

She shared four different cuddly pictures of the two of them with the caption, “Loving you is my favorite thing.”

Syngin Colchester was accused of abuse by a woman claiming they dated

In mid-January 2022, a woman named Valerie, who claimed to have dated Syngin after his breakup from Tania while he was living in Arizona, detailed a string of serious allegations against him.

She gave an interview on The Fraudcast podcast, where she explained the entire situation from her point of view.

Her accusations spoke of abuse, both physical and mental, that she claimed to have gone through while she was dating Syngin.

Valerie purported that Syngin took unconsenting pictures of her while she was in restrained sexual positions and that he pushed her too far in sexual situations, among other allegations.

Furthermore, she described Syngin’s alcoholism and how she felt he used her and then discarded her.

