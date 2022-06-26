90 Day Fiance viewers slam Ariela Weinberg and her family for disrespecting Biniyam and supporting Leandro

90 Day Fiance viewers have another reason to dislike Ariela this season. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers have found another reason to dislike Ariela Weinberg after they say she and her family disrespected Biniyam (Bini) Shibre by inviting her ex-husband to his Ethiopian celebration dinner.

This season on 90 Day Fiance, Ariela has continued to rub viewers the wrong way. Viewers have accused the New Jersey native of being “hard to deal with,” mistreating Biniyam, displaying jealous behavior, and taking advantage of her parents financially by “mooching” off them.

During Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance, Ariela’s ex-husband Leandro joins her and Biniyam as they meet up with her family to celebrate the Ethiopian New Year, a cultural and religious celebration that means a lot to Bini.

Although Ariela and Leandro are divorced, her parents Janice and Fred still consider him a part of their family. During dinner, Biniyam was on the receiving end of a barrage of questions and expectations from Ariela’s family.

So when Ari and her family seemed to be playing favorites with Leandro during Bini’s Ethiopian New Year’s celebration, 90 Day Fiance viewers weren’t happy.

90 Day Fiance viewers have choice words for Ariela Weinberg and her family for mistreating Biniyam while catering to Leandro

Taking to Twitter over the weekend, 90 Day Fiance viewers sounded off.

“Not feeling this whole Leandro is family s**t from Ari and her family,” penned one disgruntled viewer.

Another wrote, “Ari’s family is completely disrespecting and ruining Biniyam’s Ethiopian new year dinner. These are truly horrible people.”

“Ari has some nerve not trusting Bini when she goes around calling her ex-husband her best friend,” tweeted another 90 Day Fiance viewer who felt Ariela’s actions were hypocritical. Ariela became enraged and jealous this season when she discovered Biniyam training at the gym with a female without him letting her know.

One viewer who was upset with Ariela and her family’s behavior during Biniyam’s dinner wrote, “Ari and Leandro are scum. Ari, her mom and her sister at Bini’s Ethiopian New Years dinner need to be smacked. And Leandro needs to disappear from the face of this Earth.”

Ariela is unapologetic about her relationship with her ex-husband

90 Day Fiance viewers were introduced to Leandro during Ariela and Biniyam’s time on The Other Way for two seasons, prior to joining the cast of Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

Despite getting plenty of backlash for inviting Leandro to visit her and Biniyam while they were living in Ethiopia, Ariela unapologetically said she doesn’t regret bringing her ex-husband on the show.

She told her critics last year of her interactions with Leandro on the show, “Admittedly some of it I’m messing with Bini. My sense of humor doesn’t translate well on TV but hell yeah I was psyched to see him!”

When another one of Ariela’s critics called her out and told her they disagreed with inviting Leandro to her and Biniyam’s home, she fired back, “Well you might not do it but I sure did and now you get to watch it 😘.”

