90 Day Fiance viewers side with Debbie as she tells Oussama ‘talk to the hand’

Debbie has been whipping out some epic one-liners that have us cracking up, and the latest episode was no different.

While she didn’t exactly hit us with anything new, the 67-year-old brought back an oldie but goodie in the form of “talk to the hand.”

I’m just itching to use the classic line once again — hand gesture included — now that Debbie has reminded us of the sheer power we all hold in our hands.

Oussama found that out the hard way during their latest conversation, although he was less amused than we were. Then again, the joke was on him when Debbie threw a wrench in his diabolical plan to marry her, get a green card, and go to the US to become the next Van Gogh.

It’s a twist Debbie never saw coming — the rest of us though, saw it coming from the very first episode.

But we’re not here to bash Debbie, we’re here to bash Oussama, or at least scold him for trying to pull one over on the hopeless romantic.

90 Day Fiance viewers side with Debbie as Oussama’s scheme comes to light

We were all cheering for Debbie when she called out her 24-year-old lover for his scheming, and viewers were hopeful that she would kick him to the curb.

Here’s hoping Oussama brought something to cushion the blow because Debbie gave him a piece of her mind, and an epic “talk to the hand” before ending it with the Morrocan native for good.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star now has a lot of people in her corner after the epic breakup scene played out in the latest episode.

After the clip was shared on Instagram, viewers didn’t hesitate to sound off in the comments, and it’s clear that everyone is team Debbie.

Furthermore, that “talk to the hand moment” was just chef’s kiss — something Oussama will never get from Debbie again.

“Talk to the hand [hand emoji] …omg I love her and how she is not putting up with his BS 👏👏,” wrote one commenter, and there were many other supportive comments in the mix.

It’s official, Debbie is a rockstar

You didn’t hear it from me, those were the words from one 90 Day Fiance viewer after seeing how swiftly Debbie dealt with Oussama, breaking things off and bidding him a classy adieu.

“Debbie is a freaking Rockstar!” wrote the viewer.

“I love her!!!! Tell him AGAIN Debbie gaslighting you with BS like your not a grown as woman that’s been stopping the block. This is the classiest walkout I’ve ever seen,” added someone else, after Debbie calmly plopped on her wide-brimmed hat and hit the road.

One commenter said, “I am loving Debbie more and more! 💪.”

“There is an Endless amount of men that would just cherish her….#angeldebbie,” added someone else.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.