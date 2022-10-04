90 Day Fiance viewers choose sides on Yara taking Mylah to Europe without Jovi

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers weighed in on a topic from the latest episode. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers watched Jovi Dufren and his Ukrainian wife Yara Zaya struggle over one particular issue in the last few episodes and it came to a head on the latest one.

Yara just got her green card and wants to immediately take her and Jovi’s daughter Mylah to the Czech Republic to visit her mom and help her country.

Yara did not want to wait a few extra weeks to embark on the trip so that Jovi, who was imminently going to work for three weeks, could join her and Mylah.

Jovi countered that the trip and Yara’s mission on the trip could prove to be dangerous and he wanted to be there to support and protect his family which is why he wanted Yara to wait a few weeks until he could go too.

When Yara and Jovi met up with Yara’s friends who Jovi has labeled the “mean girls” who he claims have a lot of influence on Yara, things went south.

When Jovi explained his position, Yara’s friend called Jovi “controlling” and said that Yara should go if she wanted to.

Now, on social media, Happily Ever After? viewers have voted on whose side they are on in this situation.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers weigh in

A popular 90 Day fan account on Instagram made a poll regarding the situation of Yara wanting to go to Ukraine right away and Jovi wanting her to wait for him.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The poll asked, “Whos side are you on?” and the answer options were, “Yaras friends,” “Jovis,” and, “Neither.” Accompanying the poll answers was a picture of Yara’s friends above two pictures of Jovi from the most recent episode.

There was a clear frontrunning opinion from the poll and that was 55% of voters were on Jovi’s side in the matter.

13% chose Yara’s friends’ sides while 32% chose neither.

Pic credit: @90dayboomboom/Instagram

Yara is undecided about waiting for Jovi to go to Europe

Yara had not made up her mind about whether she was going to Europe with or without Jovi by the end of the episode so viewers will likey hear this topic come up again.

Yara and Jovi’s daughter is 2 years old and has never met Yara’s side of the family.

Within her thoughts on the matter, Yara also complained that she herself had not seen her friends or family in the two years she has been in America.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.