90 Day Fiance: Viewers bash Bilal and his ex-wife for their behavior in latest episode

Bilal Hazziez and his ex-wife Shahidah are under fire from 90 Day Fiance viewers for the way they treated Bilal’s wife, Shaeeda Sween, during Sunday’s episode of Happily Ever After?

Bilal and Shaeeda are the newest couple to join this season of Happily Ever After? following their debut during Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

Only two episodes into the new season of Happily Ever After?, Bilal has already come under fire by viewers, this after previously earning himself a reputation as a narcissist.

During Sunday’s episode, Bilal and Shaeeda decided to meet up with his ex with a similar name, Shahidah. Shaeeda wanted to confront Bilal’s ex about her tone when they last talked, which left Shaeeda feeling hurt and upset.

“You were very aggressive. You had a lot of rage,” Shaeeda told Shahidah, who responded with a look of doubt. Although Shaeeda accused Bilal’s ex of “coming with boxing gloves on” to their conversation, Shahidah vehemently denied it and refused to apologize for her actions.

At one point, the conversation turned heated, with Shahidah telling her ex-husband, “You better get her, okay?” Meanwhile, Bilal sat mostly silent while his wife and ex-wife duked it out at the table.

Shahidah and Bilal’s behavior didn’t sit well with 90 Day Fiance viewers, who took to Twitter following the episode to vent their frustrations and call out the former couple for leaving Shaeeda to fend for herself.

One Twitter user shared a still shot of Shahidah standing up with her hand raised to Shaeeda and wrote, “Bilal is disgusting. He just sat there and didn’t say anything. He’s so worried about being embarrassed in public when his ex-wife threatened to beat up his current wife & he just sat there. JUST SAT THERE.”

Bilal is disgusting. He just sat there and didn’t say anything. He’s so worried about being embarrassed in public when his ex-wife threatened to beat up his current wife & he just sat there. JUST SAT THERE 🤬🤬 #90DayFianceHEA #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/WKWIVEUnZ6 — Kiki and Kibbitz Productions (@KikiKibbitz) September 5, 2022

Another disgruntled viewer expressed, “[Shahidah] claiming she isn’t a bully as she is towering over Shaeeda yelling,” along with a similar photo of Shahidah pointing her finger at Bilal’s wife. They also called out Bilal for his inaction: “And Bilal just [sat] there and allowed it.”

Shahida claiming she isn’t a bully as she is towering over Shaeeda yelling. And Bilal just say there and allowed it #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/SNYUi5xrIq — Gabby Mari (@gabros0701) September 5, 2022

More viewers took to Twitter, where they showed support for Shaeeda and bashed Bilal and Shahidah.

“Shaeeda did a great job standing up to Bilal’s ex-wife who claimed not to be a bully while threatening to beat the s**t out of Shaeeda in the same breath,” another 90 Day Fiance viewer tweeted. “Everything Shaeeda said about her was completely spot-on.”

Happily Ever After? viewers continue to bash Bilal and Shahidah

Another tweet read, “Bilal didn’t check his ex not even a little bit and then barely spoke to Sha on the car ride home he’s a clown and him and the ex deserve each other.”

Echoing the sentiment, another viewer called out Bilal with their tweet: “I never believed in the concept of ‘male toxicity’ until I saw Bilal… Ladies, it’s real and I’m sorry I was so blind.”

Bilal may not be well-liked by 90 Day Fiance viewers, but recently he showed his allegiance to Shaeeda in an Instagram post. The couple roamed the streets with their arms around each other and shared a kiss for the camera. Bilal captioned his video, “If it’s me and you against the world, then so be it.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.