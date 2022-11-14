90 Day Fiance viewers are shocked by Angela Deem’s appearance this season on Happily Ever After?

Angela’s appearance shocked 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers. Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

Angela Deem has gone under the knife for multiple cosmetic procedures, but 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers think it was a waste of her money.

First introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers during Season 7 of the flagship series, Angela’s appearance has drastically changed in the last several years.

Angela has been open about the surgeries and procedures she’s had done to alter her appearance.

Among Angela’s surgeries were a gastrectomy (AKA gastric sleeve surgery), liposuction, breast reduction, and dental implants.

Angela lost 90 lbs. after undergoing a gastrectomy in 2020 and, at the time, told PEOPLE that she did it for herself “to stay alive … and [to] benefit the ones I love.”

After watching the Sunday, November 13 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers noticed that Angela’s appearance looked drastically different.

Viewers took to Twitter following the episode, where they criticized Angela for undergoing a bevy of cosmetic procedures, feeling as though it didn’t do much to improve her appearance.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers shocked by Angela Deem’s appearance

One Tweeter wrote, “I’ve come to the conclusion that Angela got her surgery for nothing,” noting that although Angela’s appearance has changed, she hasn’t done much to help herself health-wise.

Another 90 Day Fiance viewer responded, tweeting that Angela “looks worse,” while another felt as though the 56-year-old TLC star looks 20 years older than her actual age.

One viewer hinted that Angela’s work was all for naught, noting the “drastic” change in her appearance and writing that she “looks almost sick now.”

“She looks & sounds a mess,” tweeted another critic.

Angela refuses to quit smoking despite extensive work and health issues

During an episode of 90 Day Diaries earlier this year, Angela visited an oral surgeon to discuss her teeth, admittedly one of her major insecurities.

Angela explained that she lost two of her front teeth at the age of 18 after an accident and blamed smoking cigarettes and menopause for their deterioration.

Angela’s surgeon urged her to quit smoking before and after the procedure for obvious health reasons but also to preserve her costly and invasive dental implants. However, Angela didn’t listen.

90 Day Fiance viewers bashed the Hazlehurst, Georgia native for continuing to smoke, urging her to abide by her doctor’s orders. However, doctors’ and viewers’ concerns haven’t been enough to get Angela to kick the habit.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.