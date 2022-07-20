90 Day Fiance viewers are impressed as Biniyam shows off his sewing skills

90 Day Fiance’s Biniyam Shibre smiles with confidence. Pic Credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Biniyam Shibre recently showed off another impressive skill. He can sew and he’s actually pretty good at it.

While sitting at a sewing machine, Biniyam revealed the future of his relationship with his fiancee, Ariela Weinberg, was in question.

With the wedding merely seven days away, Biniyam explains he’s preparing his son Avi’s pants for the ceremony, even though the wedding may not happen.

Biniyam confirms that the couple continues to fight and cites issues arising from their clashing cultures and religions.

Biniyam notes he and Ariela are “completely different people” and explained in his culture they would describe their dynamic as “sky and Earth.”

“I love this relationship. I’m working on it. I don’t want to give up,” Biniyam confirms. He’s not sure if Ariela feels the same way.

90 Day Fiance viewers impressed by Biniyam Shibre’s many talents

90 Day Fiance fans promptly reacted on social media to Biniyam’s domestic skills, just adding to the list of impressive things that Ariela’s husband can do.

“Damn he fight, dance, do music and sew? What does Bini not do?” One viewer wrote before hashtagging the show.

Another wrote, “Is there anything Biniyam CAN’T do?”

And a puppeteer even gave him kudos for his abilities. He wrote, “As a puppeteer, I gotta give Biniyam props on his sewing game.”

Biniyam fears losing another beloved family member

Biniyam explains if he’s not married at the end of the 90 days, he’ll obviously return to his country. He worries that he’ll lose his son, Avi.

He’s already lost his mother and father as a teenager and has been estranged from his oldest son, Simon after his ex-wife left him and took their son back to the United States.

Viewers were first introduced to Ariela and Biniyam in 2020 on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. The couple met in Ethiopia when Ariela traveled there for a trip soon after splitting from her ex-husband, Leandro.

It wasn’t long before Ariela was pregnant with their son Ari, whom she gave birth to in Biniyam’s home country and the pair have been working on making their relationship work ever since.

Ariela and Biniyam were also featured on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way which aired in 2021 but ultimately, they decided to relocate back to the U.S., and moved back to Ariela’s hometown, Princeton, New Jersey.

