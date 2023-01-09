90 Day Fiance: Veronica Rodriguez gets cozy with new man

Veronica Rodriguez debuted a new man to 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: @vepyrod/Instagram

Are 90 Day: The Single Life star Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies officially over?

The 37-year-old ex-fiancee of Before the 90 Days alum Tim Malcolm shared a picture yesterday with a man who was not Before the 90 Days and Happily Ever After? star Kimberly Menzies’ son Jamal.

Veronica and 27-year-old Jamal had been romantically linked since The Single Life Tell All and appeared to be still together based on their social media.

Veronica, who tends to post a lot on Instagram, only shared a single photo yesterday to her Stories and kept it up for 24 hours.

In the image, Veronica was smiling with her eyes closed as she had her manicured hand wrapped around a man’s head.

The man had his face buried on one side of Veronica’s face with her hair in between. Only one side of his face could be seen, and he had a lighter complexion than Jamal and also different facial hair. Behind the pair were two champagne balloons.

Veronica did not tag the mystery man or offer any explanation for the photo.

Pic credit: @vepyrod/Instagram

Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies’ relationship

90 Day: The Single Life viewers were surprised during the Season 3 Tell All when Veronica introduced Kim’s son Jamal as her new love interest.

Veronica said she saw Jamal on the Tell All for Season 5 of Before the 90 Days that his mother was on, and she slid in his DMs from there to get recommendations for an upcoming trip to his native San Diego.

Jamal instead asked Veronica out, and the pair had a fun and steamy night together that ended with the pair waking up next to each other, as Jamal put it. Once the Tell All aired, Veronica shared pictures from her and Jamal’s first date.

At the Tell All, however, both of them said that they were not exclusive, although Veronica said she wasn’t seeing anyone at the time, while Jamal insinuated that he was dating around.

Veronica and Jamal’s relationship was criticized by The Single Life cast, who thought Veronica liked Jamal more than he liked her, with Tiffany Franco even calling him a “f**kboy.”

In any case, Veronica and Jamal seemed to have carried on their connection past the Tell All, but now that Veronica debuted a new man, their dynamic might have changed.

Veronica had also previously cited the distance between them as a factor for why she wasn’t pursuing something more serious with him.

Veronica became popular within the 90 Day Fiance franchise

90 Day viewers first met opinionated Veronica when Tim was on Season 3 of Before the 90 Days.

Veronica and Tim’s funny and jovial friendship and banter were popular enough to earn them spots on the hit spinoff Pillow Talk, where they were staples of the show for a long time.

Veronica herself garnered enough positive attention from 90 Day fans to land on The Single Life.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.