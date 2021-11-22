90 Day Fiance: Varya Malina gives update on Geoffrey Paschel as he awaits sentencing

Varya shared an update with Geoffrey’s supporters on how he is doing as he awaits sentencing. Pic credit: TLC

Geoffrey Paschel has been locked up ever since his conviction was handed down in early October 2021 and his partner from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Varya Malina, gave a status update on him to a supporter.

Geoffrey was found guilty of the June 2019 aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault of his ex-fiance and is facing 8-30 years on the kidnapping charge alone.

This is not Geoffrey’s first time behind bars as he has been arrested and charged with numerous other crimes throughout his life and his stint in prison for a drug offense was even discussed on Before the 90 Days.

Varya has made sure to stay as close to Geoffrey as possible and thrown her full support to him to the point where she has even moved into his house in Tennessee.

Varya responded to one of Geoffrey’s fans on social media who was showing their support and asking about how he is doing.

They said, “How is Geoffrey? I hope he can find the legal help he needs so he can come home!”

Varya replied, “thank you (heart and hands up emojis) it’s hard, but he’s hanging in.”

Varya responded to a fan asking about how Geoffrey was doing. Pic credit: @varya.malina/Instagram

According to Varya, Geoffrey is neither doing good nor bad locked up but he seems to be maintaining.

Geoffrey Paschel was dating other women while he had been with Varya Malina

Varya has not been the only woman in Geoffrey’s life since the two met online in January of 2019. Geoffrey had already been with his ex-fiance from the bloody 2019 incident for more than a year when the attack occurred.

In fact, Geoffrey proposed to his ex-fiance in March 2019 when he was talking with Varya. Geoffrey then left to go film Before the 90 Days in Russia just weeks after the brutal assault in July 2019.

There have also been numerous women who have come forward with accusations that they were in relations with Geoffrey throughout the time he was with Varya after Before the 90 Days.

Varya has never addressed the evidence that Geoffrey was not faithful to her, but she sure did have a strong reaction when she showed up unannounced at Geoffrey’s door on Before the 90 Days and he had moved on to another woman named Mary.

Sentencing for the Geoffrey Paschel trial will be conducted on December 3.