90 Day Fiance: Usman gets bashed for telling people to ‘ignore’ their ‘mental problems’

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Usman “Sojaboy” Umar is getting backlash online following a recent comment on social media.

The Nigerian rapper shared several photos on his page but it was the accompanying message that garnered backlash from his followers for telling them to ignore their mental problems.

The troublesome message did not sit well with many people and they made their opinions known in the comment section of his post.

Sojaboy is known for sharing short nuggets of wisdom on social media but it seems he didn’t exercise much of that wisdom with this message.

Sojaboy tells people to ignore their mental problems

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star showed off a series of poses alongside his red car and posted the images on Instagram. However it wasn’t his matching red shirt that caught people’s attention, it was the message that accompanied the photos.

“Mental problems feed on the attention that you give them. The more you worry about them, the stronger they become,” wrote Sojaboy. “If you ignore them, they lose their power and finally vanish.”

The idea that people should ignore their mental issues certainly did not sit well with his followers and they had a lot to say in the comment section.

The 31-year-old actually has personal experience with mental problems. He claimed his now ex-wife Lisa Hamme attempted suicide when he tried to leave her so Sojaboy certainly knows the seriousness of the topic.

People made it known that this was the ‘worst advice” to dole out– especially at a time like this when so many people are struggling with their mental health.

“This is absolutely the worst advice ever,” wrote one Instagram user while another person called the advice, “irresponsible.”

“Ignoring mental health concerns doesn’t make them disappear. Counseling and medication can & will improve lives,” added someone else.

Sojaboy bashed for giving bad advice on social media

It’s not clear if the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star has caught wind of the drama surrounding his post, but so far he has not responded to the backlash.

This is the second time in the past few days that Sojaboy has been clowned for a social media post so maybe he needs a break from Instagram.

Meanwhile, people posted their responses to his recent comment and aired their displeasure.

“Terrible advice my friend… Dangerous advice to post on social media…” wrote one commenter.

Meanwhile, another Instagram user had some wise words for the TLC star. “You might not want to speak on mental health problems with this kind of advice. It’s more harmful than helpful,” she wrote.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.