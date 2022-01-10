90 Day Fiance update: Jeniffer Tarazona found safe after Jesse Meester reports her missing in Colombia

Jeniffer Tarazona has been found safe and sound after her boyfriend Jesse Meester reported her missing. Pic credit: Discovery+

90 Day: The Single Life star Jeniffer Tarazona has been located and is safe after being reported missing by her boyfriend, Jesse Meester.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Jesse told his fans that Jeniffer had been missing for over 24 hours in her native country of Colombia.

Jesse took to his Instagram Stories over the weekend to tell his fans, “[Jeniffer] has been missing for more than 24 hours in Bucaramanga. I am using all my resources to find her since I am not in the country and the last message she sent was “I love you my everything,” I will be home yesterday at 18:00 for our meeting.”

Now, Jesse has reported that Jeniffer was found safe and sound and explained what happened in a new Instagram Story, just hours after his first report.

90 Day: The Single Life star Jesse Meester updates fans — Jeniffer Tarazona found

“For those that helped thank you so much!” Jesse told his Instagram followers.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star continued, “This is what I love about this community here and looking out for each other!!!”

Jesse then explained what happened that caused him to think Jeniffer went missing.

“Her phone was lost, fell asleep and no reception at the farm, many stops and more,” Jesse explained before assuring his fans that Jeniffer was unharmed. “She is okay!”

When Jesse first reported Jeniffer’s missing, some 90 Day Fiance fans worried that Jeniffer might have been kidnapped in Colombia.

90 Day Fiance viewers question Jesse and Jeniffer’s motives

Now that fans know Jeniffer is safe, some 90 Day: The Single Life viewers thought either Jeniffer was ghosting Jesse, or the couple was faking the news for clout.

90 Day The Melanated Way on Instagram shared a screenshot of Jesse’s happy news that Jeniffer was found safe and The Single Life viewers sounded off in the comments.

“Lol Jesse gaslighting all of us for attention,” wrote one viewer.

Another 90 Day Fiance viewer wrote, “You can’t tell me this wasn’t contrived for attention😒”

Jesse and Jeniffer shocked 90 Day Fiance viewers this season on 90 Day: The Single Life when they revealed they were a couple.

Jeniffer, a model from Colombia, was introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers during Season 3 of the franchise when she dated American-born Tim Malcolm.

Her boyfriend, Jesse Meester, was introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers during Season 1 of Before the 90 Days when he tried his hand at romance with his American girlfriend at the time, Darcey Silva.

Although many viewers were skeptical of their relationship, Jesse and Jeniffer recently celebrated six months together as a couple. Only time will tell if they have what it take to make it last.

New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life are available to stream every Friday on Discovery+.