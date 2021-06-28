90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco updates fans on recent weight loss surgery, relationship with Ronald Smith

Tiffany Franco talks weight loss surgery and husband Ronald Smith in recent video. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Tiffany Franco has taken control of her weight by undergoing weight loss surgery. And while it might seem like a drastic option for some people, the mom-of-two recounts trying several other methods that didn’t quite work in her favor.

The brunette beauty has been very open about the procedure and she recently shared more with fans in an Instagram Live video.

Tiffany Franco talks battle with weight

The 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After star dished about her bad eating habits and explains why finally decided to do something about her weight.

“I was actually crash dieting, borderline starvation and got to a place where I was like you know what, the reason I gained so much weight was cause I told myself, ‘no more.’ I’m gonna eat the same way everyone else eats…I’m not going to deprive myself of anything anymore and it’s… both sides of an extreme. So [that] was not good cause then I obviously overindulged so then I gained a lot of weight.”

Tiffany also noted that after having her second child, she had a hard time losing the baby weight and tried a bunch of crash diets to “snap back” quickly. However, after a while, the 30-year-old finally made the decision to go under the knife.

“I did have a gastric sleeve, meaning they cut off 70 percent of my stomach inside,” confessed Tiffany in her video. “I did it for my health and my happiness. Nothing to do with skinny, fat, whatever. I’m happy with however I look always, but to lose weight for the benefit of my health it’s going to make me happy.”

What’s going on with Tiffany and Ronald?

During her Instagram Live video, the 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After star also dished on her rocky relationship with Ronald Smith. We’ve been watching the couple’s relationship play out on the show this season and last month it appeared as if they had broken up.

However, it seems things are good between Ronald and Tiffany once again because just last week, she posted a touching tribute to him on Father’s day. It’s also important to note that Tiffany was wearing her wedding ring during the video.

At the moment, the TLC star is back in the U.S after spending months with Ronald and the kids in South Africa and she admitted that during her time there, “It was nice to live like a pretend, finally living together moment…we did so much and it finally felt like we lived together and had our happy ending but it wasn’t real and I had to get on a plane and come back home.”

Ronald also made a surprise appearance at the end of the video and after professing their love for each other he dropped a surprise, “To answer everyone I’m coming to the United States, soon,” Ronald confessed.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.