90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Sumit shades Jenny’s tantrum, says they agreed to leave the country every six months

Sumit may be trying to gaslight Jenny into thinking she didn't want to get married.

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are seriously pulling at fans’ heartstrings, especially after the visa scare on the last episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

The Palm Springs native worked herself up into a frenzy when she thought her Indian Tourist Visa had been canceled. Sumit tried to calm her down but only incited a riot after mentioning they had agreed never to marry.

Sumit acknowledged Jenny agreed not to marry

Instead, Sumit decided to point out their plan to leave the country every six months. Sumit shared with 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cameras that he thought that Jenny had agreed to this traveling lifestyle.

TLC viewers were left with their mouths on the floor trying to piece together the couple’s story. The relationship limbo has 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers concerned.

Sumit’s astrologer already shared his opinion about their courtship, advising they don’t rush their nuptials, but how much slower can Sumit possibly go?

All Jenny wants is to call Sumit her husband

Jenny was not having any more delays and told cameras, “Whatever that astrologer says, I don’t care. Sumit needs to marry me. I mean, it’s sad. I wish that the man that I love could just make a decision and stop listening to anybody else — be it your mom, your parents, anybody, and go ahead and do what you want to do.”

Jenny’s utter need for marriage is the reason why fans’ hairs stood up on their arms when Sumit tried to gaslight Jenny into thinking she agreed to live a life as a roaming Hare Krishna follower.



90 Day Fiance fans think Jenny is being played

Sumit has Jenny looking foolish for having a natural reaction to her visa being suspended. Jenny at least drew a line in the sand by refusing to renounce her American citizenship.

Jenny is starting to think about the religious loophole the lawyer offered. 90 Day Fiance fans find it hard to wrap their minds around Sumit’s conveyor line of excuses.

#90dayfiance

Jenny: ‘me and Sumit would love to get married but there’s just so much getting in our way!’



The thing getting in their way: pic.twitter.com/29ZJwm5b8L — Joy :) (@JoyFreeney) September 5, 2021

Sumit’s lawyer has already told the couple that his parents can do nothing to stop the wedding, but he continues to act cowardly.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way followers are hoping Jenny took a mental note of Sumit trying to convince her she agreed to move every six months for the rest of her life. Jenny and Sumit supporters are invested, to say the least.

Why am I even this invested in Jenny and Sumit? #90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/bK4uaXHnif — T.J. (@TJsBizniz) September 5, 2021

If Jenny’s last outburst was any indication, she will not be letting her Indian boy toy manipulate her any longer.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.