90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers take sides: Team Dempsey or Team Statler?

Statler Riley and Dempsey Wilkinson have some big decisions to make.

The 90 Day Fiance couple has reached a critical juncture in their relationship this season on The Other Way.

Despite her apprehensions, Statler has given up everything to try van life with Dempsey.

Not only is Statler worried about finances, but now, her anxiety is getting the best of her, too.

When the ladies took a ferry ride, Statler was apprehensive, given her propensity for panic attacks on the water and her fear of getting seasick.

Despite her best efforts, Statler had a panic attack during their trip, and rather than being empathetic, Dempsey was pretty ticked off that she couldn’t enjoy the experience.

Dempsey contemplates breaking up with Statler mid-panic attack

Dempsey even pondered whether she and Statler should even be together.

Statler feared that Dempsey was going to break up with her amid a panic attack.

Statler went as far as plugging her ears because she couldn’t listen to any more of Dempsey’s complaining about her not enjoying the trip, calling it “too f**king much.”

After watching Statler and Dempsey’s back-and-forth on Monday night, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers took to social media to voice their opinions and take sides.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are split: Team Dempsey vs. Team Statler

One viewer sided with Statler, calling Dempsey “inconsiderate” and “unsympathetic” for the way she treated Statler during her panic attack.

Dempsey is inconsiderate, unsympathetic.She keeps laughing at Statler while she’s having a panicattack. It’s a horrible feeling when you have anxiety/panicattacks and the one you love,depend on to be there laughs or tells you it’s all in your head 😔 #90DayFiancetheOtherWay @TLC pic.twitter.com/fw3AKUjmSv — Kim Laird (@laird_kim) September 10, 2024

@90DayArmy1 admitted they aren’t a fan of Statler’s but wrote, “Like damn Dempsey and camera crew, let the girl have a moment.”

I’m not a Statler fan, but like damn Dempsey and camera crew, let the girl have a moment #90dayfiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay pic.twitter.com/46u0QdPZKH — 90 Day Army (@90DayArmy1) September 17, 2024

Another Statler supporter wrote that Dempsey should have listened to Statler and allowed her to “not talk & just wallow in her anxiety.”

“Dempsey should be respecting her request & dropping it until they’re on land IMO,” they added.

Despite toddler ear covering, I’m w/Statler. She has repeatedly told Dempsey that she needs to not talk & just wallow in her anxiety. Dempsey should be respecting her request & dropping it until they’re on land IMO. #90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance #90daytheotherway pic.twitter.com/dvCnijnFPf — Karma (@iamspeakingnow) September 17, 2024

One 90 Day Fiance fan sided with Dempsey, writing that Statler needs to learn to take responsibility.

“Statler doesn’t deal with her own anxiety, but expects everybody else [to],” they wrote, adding, “I hope Dempsey leaves her on the boat!”

Statler doesn’t deal with her own anxiety, but expects everybody else too! She needs to learn to take accountability, I hope Dempsey leaves her on the boat! #90DayFianceTheOtherWay pic.twitter.com/ewmUbadCfI — Heather (@heathrp123) September 17, 2024

Another X user proclaimed they were Team Dempsey, writing that she had no excuse to be a “rude a**” during Statler’s anxiety attack.

“Statler is a grown-a** woman,” the post continued. “Go to therapy and figure out how NOT to be an a** during these attacks. You don’t get an a** pass. We all have issues. No excuse.”

Pic credit: @NicoleSchinelli/X

One 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewer didn’t take sides but offered a solution.

“I have an idea for TLC: how about we, the viewers, break up with both Statler & Dempsey, just because they are absolutely insufferable and none of us wants to watch these two descend into more and more misery,” they suggested.

I have an idea for TLC: how about we, the viewers, break up with both Statler & Dempsey, just because they are absolutely insufferable and none of us wants to watch these two descend into more and more misery#90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/a2dqJKVujQ — gandalf the purple (@gandalf_purple) September 17, 2024

Statler and Dempsey have reportedly broken up

It appears that off-camera, Statler and Dempsey’s relationship woes were eventually too much for them to handle.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Statler claimed that Dempsey cheated on her during their relationship, and she discovered the news during filming.

According to Statler, she “took the fall” for Dempsey to protect her reputation, making herself look “stupid” so Dempsey wouldn’t have to.

Statler also accused Dempsey of manipulating her out of money so that she could live rent-free in the van she paid for, calling her ex a “British gypsy.”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.