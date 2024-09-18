90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers take sides: Team Dempsey or Team Statler?

Statler Riley and Dempsey Wilkinson have some big decisions to make.
The 90 Day Fiance couple has reached a critical juncture in their relationship this season on The Other Way.
Despite her apprehensions, Statler has given up everything to try van life with Dempsey.
Not only is Statler worried about finances, but now, her anxiety is getting the best of her, too.
When the ladies took a ferry ride, Statler was apprehensive, given her propensity for panic attacks on the water and her fear of getting seasick.
Despite her best efforts, Statler had a panic attack during their trip, and rather than being empathetic, Dempsey was pretty ticked off that she couldn’t enjoy the experience.
Dempsey contemplates breaking up with Statler mid-panic attack
Dempsey even pondered whether she and Statler should even be together.
Statler feared that Dempsey was going to break up with her amid a panic attack.
Statler went as far as plugging her ears because she couldn’t listen to any more of Dempsey’s complaining about her not enjoying the trip, calling it “too f**king much.”
After watching Statler and Dempsey’s back-and-forth on Monday night, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers took to social media to voice their opinions and take sides.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are split: Team Dempsey vs. Team Statler
One viewer sided with Statler, calling Dempsey “inconsiderate” and “unsympathetic” for the way she treated Statler during her panic attack.
@90DayArmy1 admitted they aren’t a fan of Statler’s but wrote, “Like damn Dempsey and camera crew, let the girl have a moment.”
Another Statler supporter wrote that Dempsey should have listened to Statler and allowed her to “not talk & just wallow in her anxiety.”
“Dempsey should be respecting her request & dropping it until they’re on land IMO,” they added.
One 90 Day Fiance fan sided with Dempsey, writing that Statler needs to learn to take responsibility.
“Statler doesn’t deal with her own anxiety, but expects everybody else [to],” they wrote, adding, “I hope Dempsey leaves her on the boat!”
Another X user proclaimed they were Team Dempsey, writing that she had no excuse to be a “rude a**” during Statler’s anxiety attack.
“Statler is a grown-a** woman,” the post continued. “Go to therapy and figure out how NOT to be an a** during these attacks. You don’t get an a** pass. We all have issues. No excuse.”
One 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewer didn’t take sides but offered a solution.
“I have an idea for TLC: how about we, the viewers, break up with both Statler & Dempsey, just because they are absolutely insufferable and none of us wants to watch these two descend into more and more misery,” they suggested.
Statler and Dempsey have reportedly broken up
It appears that off-camera, Statler and Dempsey’s relationship woes were eventually too much for them to handle.
As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Statler claimed that Dempsey cheated on her during their relationship, and she discovered the news during filming.
According to Statler, she “took the fall” for Dempsey to protect her reputation, making herself look “stupid” so Dempsey wouldn’t have to.
Statler also accused Dempsey of manipulating her out of money so that she could live rent-free in the van she paid for, calling her ex a “British gypsy.”
Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.